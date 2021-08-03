Home / Design / Graphic Design

Designer Creates “Honest Charts” to Creatively Chronicle Everyday Life

By Sara Barnes on August 3, 2021
Funny Charts by Irina Blok

Designer Irina Blok chronicles modern life through charts. As someone who works for a tech company during the day, she is no stranger to these types of “business” graphics. In her spare time, she creates #honestcharts that reflect everyday life—from COVID-19 to the innate challenges of being a human.

Blok began her ongoing series of graphics in a response to all of the serious charts she sees at work. “After staring at presentation slides for hours each day,” she tells My Modern Met, “when I stop working in the evening my head is still full of charts!” So, she began illustrating how her life changed during the pandemic in a series of “before and after” scenarios—such as one’s wardrobe pre-COVID and the wardrobe during the lockdown.

Blok has continued her drawing with Venn diagrams and bar charts that still speak of the pandemic. But now, she also approaches topics such as imposter syndrome and procrastination. “I think charting is a very powerful method to communicate a complex concept in a very simple and understandable way. Anything can be turned into a chart, from feelings to amount and time… possibilities are endless.”

Scroll down for some of Blok’s latest #honestcharts. To see what she’s drawing next, follow her on Instagram.

Designer Irina Blok chronicles modern life through funny charts and graphics.

Funny Charts by Irina BlokCharts by Irina BlokFunny Charts by Irina BlokFunny Charts by Irina BlokFunny Charts by Irina BlokFunny Charts by Irina BlokFunny Charts by Irina BlokFunny Charts by Irina BlokFunny Charts by Irina BlokFunny Charts by Irina BlokFunny Charts by Irina BlokCharts by Irina BlokFunny Charts by Irina Blok

The artist also has a series of graphics humorously comparing life before and after COVID.

Charts by Irina BlokFunny Charts by Irina BlokIrina Blok: Website | Facebook | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Irina Blok.

Related Articles:

Artist Helps Soothe Anxious Minds With Adorably Supportive Cat Comics

Artist Turns Face Masks and COVID-Related Objects Into Miniature Outdoor Adventures

Honest Illustrations Reveal What Life Is Like Before and After You Get a Pet

Artist Comically Answers Common Questions with Illustrated Charts and Diagrams

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How Helvetica Became the “Little Black Dress” of Typography
18 of the Most Influential Typefaces and the Design History Behind Them
Design Is Not Art: Uncovering the Brilliant Logic Behind Massimo Vignelli’s Famous Designs
This Intricate Blueprint Poster Charts the Golden History of Rock and Roll Music
Graphic Designer Creates Over 1,200 Minimalist Movie Posters
Clever Typography Uses Negative Space To Illustrate the Meaning of the Word It Spells

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Imaginative Infographics Reveal Historical Facts About Iconic Objects
These Encouraging Hand-Lettered Illustrations Will Brighten Your Day
Sweet Art Tribute Dedicated to Neil Armstrong
BAFTA’s Best Film Nominees by Artist Tavis Coburn

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.