Designer Irina Blok chronicles modern life through charts. As someone who works for a tech company during the day, she is no stranger to these types of “business” graphics. In her spare time, she creates #honestcharts that reflect everyday life—from COVID-19 to the innate challenges of being a human.

Blok began her ongoing series of graphics in a response to all of the serious charts she sees at work. “After staring at presentation slides for hours each day,” she tells My Modern Met, “when I stop working in the evening my head is still full of charts!” So, she began illustrating how her life changed during the pandemic in a series of “before and after” scenarios—such as one’s wardrobe pre-COVID and the wardrobe during the lockdown.

Blok has continued her drawing with Venn diagrams and bar charts that still speak of the pandemic. But now, she also approaches topics such as imposter syndrome and procrastination. “I think charting is a very powerful method to communicate a complex concept in a very simple and understandable way. Anything can be turned into a chart, from feelings to amount and time… possibilities are endless.”

Scroll down for some of Blok’s latest #honestcharts. To see what she’s drawing next, follow her on Instagram.

Designer Irina Blok chronicles modern life through funny charts and graphics.

The artist also has a series of graphics humorously comparing life before and after COVID.

