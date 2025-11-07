Home / Entertainment / Music

Jon Bon Jovi Announces Return To Tour After Vocal Cord Surgery Recovery

By Regina Sienra on November 7, 2025
Jon Bon Jovi performing

Singer Jon Bon Jovi is one of the most recognizable figures in rock music. While continually adored by generations of fans, the 63-year-old had to step away from the stage in 2022 for vocal cord surgery. But now, the New Jersey rocker is feeling better than ever, having received what he describes as “a facelift for the vocal cords,” and he’s ready to reconnect with the power of live music.

Bon Jovi recently announced the upcoming Forever Tour, taking place in 2026. The run features nine dates in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, as well as shows in Edinburgh, Dublin, and two nights at Wembley Stadium in London. While originally slated to only have seven dates, the overwhelming fan response resulted in the tour now having almost twice as many.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement—joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together,” Bon Jovi wrote on Instagram. “I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience—I get to stand in the WE of our concerts.”

The tour will promote the bands’ latest album, Forever (Legendary Edition), which was released on October 24. The songs are alternative versions of Forever, originally released in 2024, sung by friends of the band, including Bruce Springsteen, Robbie Williams, Avril Lavigne, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson.

“I was singing well enough in the studio for the recording,” Bon Jovi shares, “but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still out of reach for me. Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need.”

With over four decades touring the world, the rocker has never taken the passion of fans and the energy of live music for granted. “I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring,” he says. “I’m ready and excited!”

To learn more and get your tickets, visit Bon Jovi’s website. If you want to stay up to date with this iconic rock and roll singer, you can follow Jon Bon Jovi on Instagram.

Jon Bon Jovi: Instagram
Bon Jovi: Website | Instagram

Sources: Jon Bon Jovi Announces New Tour After Recovery From Vocal Cord Surgery

