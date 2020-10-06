Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Unveils Batman’s Batwing Set You Can Build and Hang on Your Wall

By Emma Taggart on October 6, 2020
1989 Batwing LEGO Display Set

Fans of Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film will remember the famous moment when Bruce Wayne soared over Gotham City in his iconic Batwing. The custom-built air combat vehicle is one of the most legendary automobiles from the Batman franchise, and now LEGO is honoring it with an epic 2,363-piece set.

Measuring over 4 inches (11 cm) high and 20 inches (52 cm) long, the impressive scaled model features tons of authentic details. There’s a removable canopy, a decked-out interior, and a bracket that allows you to mount and display your model on your wall. The set also comes with three minifigures, representing Batman, The Joker, and Lawrence the Boombox Goon. “This is no kid’s toy,” says LEGO. “If you’re serious about BATMAN, comic book superheroes, or making cool models, this LEGO DC BATMAN 1989 Batwing is for you!”

The 1989 Batwing set is the perfect companion to the previously released LEGO Batmobile set. Imagine these sleek, bat-winged models displayed side-by-side!

Check out the 1989 Batwing set below and buy your own from the LEGO website for $199.99 starting November 1, 2020.

LEGO is releasing an epic 2,363-piece Batwing set to celebrate the iconic Batman film from 1989.

1989 Batwing LEGO set

It includes a bracket so you can mount and display the marvelous model on your wall.

Wall-Mounted 1989 Batwing LEGO Model1989 Batwing LEGO Set1989 Batwing LEGO Figurines1989 Batwing LEGO SetLEGO: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
