LEGO’s 10,001-Piece Eiffel Tower Set Is Its Tallest Set Ever Released

By Madyson DeJausserand on December 12, 2022
LEGO Eiffel Tower

Beloved toy company LEGO has done it again. The Danish company has taken inspiration from the real world and rendered it in a set of its iconic buildable toy blocks. Coming in at a grand total of 10,001 pieces, the LEGO Icons Eiffel Tower set is an incredible replica of the iconic Parisian landmark. When completed, the mini-tower stands at around 58 inches tall. This is around the height of your average standing lamp, a medium-sized Christmas tree, or Danny DeVito, and it makes it LEGO’s tallest set ever. Aptly described as “an awe-inspiring challenge,” it’s no wonder why this set begins the Travel and History LEGO Sets for Adults series and makes its mark as the series’ flagship model.

LEGO’s intricately thought-out design pays homage to the construction of the original wrought-iron lattice tower and it’s easy to see its scaled down likeness to the original 1,083-foot-tall Eiffel Tower. LEGO says consumers can “recreate history” in their own homes through the construction process, consisting of completing four separate sections with handles that can then be attached on top of one another, much like how the original tower was constructed. Their “faithfully geometric design” includes aspects such as arches, cross bracing, railings, observation decks, and even an elevator.

No portion of the design was left unplanned— even below the structure, the esplanade has Parisian benches, lampposts, and trees; and sitting atop the tower is a tiny French flag. (The view of the LEGO tower from the esplanade below is so similar to real life that photographers have even used the LEGO set to fake nearly believable Eiffel Tower photoshoots.) And as an example of LEGO’s recycling cleverness, one fan pointed out that the pieces used as railings for the observation deck are actually hot dog pieces.

This set is designed to be a fun challenge that keeps the interior design of consumers’ homes in mind. And though it does have a large price tag attached to it ($629.99), fans have pointed out what a bargain it actually is. On average, buying a single brick from the LEGO website could cost around $0.15, but this set is less than a penny per brick. And, if purchased by December 31, 2022, the set will come with an additional LEGO set of Gustave Eiffel’s office at the top of the Eiffel Tower.

Avid LEGO fans are raving about the replica tower, using it as a creative challenge, a home decor piece, and proof of LEGO’s ingenuity. If prospective buyers are unsure of how to display such a mammoth structure, LEGO has a helpful article on how to exhibit large LEGO sets. Or, as a creative way to celebrate the holidays, decorating it as a Christmas tree is the perfect way to share your love for architecture and seasonal decor at the same time.

LEGO Icons Eiffel Tower is available to purchase at the LEGO Store online and in-store for $629.99. Scroll down to see photos of this incredible set and fans’ reactions.

Coming in at a grand total of 10,001 pieces, the LEGO Icons Eiffel Tower set is an incredible replica of the iconic Parisian landmark.

Lego Icons Eiffel Tower set

When completed, the mini-tower stands around 58 inches tall—around the height of your average standing lamp, a medium-sized Christmas tree, or Danny DeVito.

Lego Icons Eiffel Tower set

This makes it LEGO’s tallest set ever!

Lego Icons Eiffel Tower set

The set is completed in four separate sections, with handles, that can then be attached on top of one another, much like how the original tower was constructed.

Lego Icons Eiffel Tower setLego Icons Eiffel Tower set

Their “faithfully geometric design” includes aspects such as arches, cross bracing, railings, observation decks, and even an elevator.

Lego Icons Eiffel Tower setLego Icons Eiffel Tower set

The esplanade below has Parisian benches, lampposts, and trees, and sitting atop the tower is a tiny French flag.

Lego Icons Eiffel Tower set

If fans purchase the mammoth set by December 31, 2022, they’ll also get a set of Gustave Eiffel’s office at the top of the Eiffel Tower.

LEGO's new Gusteuv Eiffel apartment at top of Eiffel Tower

Avid LEGO fans are raving about the replica tower and pointing out the design’s ingenuity.

The set is similar to real life that photographers have even used the set to fake nearly believable Eiffel Tower photoshoots.

The set is available to purchase online and in-store at the LEGO Store.

LEGO: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [The Awesomer]

