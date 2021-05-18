Home / Design / Creative Products

Artistic Tote Bags To Help You Shop in Style While Saving Earth

By Margherita Cole on May 18, 2021
Creative Tote Bags by LOQI

Fashionable accessories are a chic and easy way to show off your individuality. Choose the right one and it can immediately elevate your outfit. So when you step out for your next shopping trip, bring along some reusable tote bags. Creative brand LOQI has designed a line of artistic and durable totes that will help you carry belongings in style.

Fans of Post-Impressionist Vincent van Gogh can take one of his most famous masterpieces on all of their errands. The Starry Night tote features the artist's iconic rendering of a dreamlike sky and glittering village below. Similarly, the Birds tote bag also takes its inspiration from nature. Made in collaboration with Copenhagen studio HVASS&HANNIBAL, this reusable accessory features a colorful design filled with birds and leafy branches.

There are also several tote bags inspired by traditional Japanese art. The Fuji from Gotenyama tote bag features a rendition of one of the woodblock prints from Japanese artist Hokusai‘s series, Thirty-Six View of Mount Fuji. Inside the blue-hued design, you'll find delicate trees, groups of people wandering about the landscape, and the outline of the famous Mount Fuji in the background. All LOQI bags are made of high-quality, water-resistant material, and come with a zip pocket so that you can easily stash the tote bag inside of your purse or car.

Scroll down to see these cool tote bags, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Add one of these artistic tote bags to your collection!

 

The Starry Night Tote Bag

Starry Night Tote Bag by LOQI

LOQI | $14.95

Starry Night Tote Bag by LOQI

LOQI | $14.95

 

Fuji from Gotenyama Tote Bag

Fuji from Gotenyama Tote Bag by LOQI

LOQI | $14.95

Fuji from Gotenyama Tote Bag by LOQI

LOQI | $14.95

 

Birds Tote Bag

Birds Tote Bag by LOQI

LOQI | $14.95

Birds Tote Bag by LOQI

LOQI | $14.95

 

Woman's Haori with Cranes Tote Bag

Haori With Cranes Tote Bag by LOQI

LOQI | $14.95

Haori With Cranes Tote Bag by LOQI

LOQI | $14.95

 

Find more reusable tote bags in My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
