Pug Puppy Becomes Best Friends With a Statue That Looks Like Her

Kamerin Bazemore’s pugs were in desperate need of a change. Her oldest pooch, 14-year-old Merlin, was experiencing health problems. Her other pug, 10-year-old Willow, had started to get lonely. Their pack of pugs had started to slow down. When Bazemore adopted baby Maggie, though, their family dynamics changed for the best.

“Maggie is a super special puppy,” Bazemore says. “I think my favorite thing about her is her personality. She’s pretty hilarious.” Bazemore explains that Maggie’s personality shines through in many different ways. “She talks back whenever you ask her something,” Bazemore said. Maggie also enjoys hiding objects around the Bazemore apartment, especially under coffee tables and benches. The lovable pooch's parents are able to have a good laugh when she lounges around; many times, they find Maggie sitting in her chair like a human. “It’s truly how she prefers to sit!” Bazemore admits.

Maggie’s quirkiest trait of all is that she loves to hang out with her friend: a statue of a pug. “I think she likes that spot in the yard because it gets the most sun until it sets,” Bazemore says. “Plus, she has a friend!” The statue twin even attended Maggie’s birthday party.

Such spunky energy has brought much needed laughter into the Bazemore home. Maggie’s importance goes beyond laughter, though. She’s taken on the role as caretaker for her older siblings, especially for Merlin who is completely blind. “Maggie has taken to making sure he doesn’t hit the fence outside. Once, he fell into the pool, and she stayed right there with him the whole time.” She also makes sure to spend time with Willow, so she does not feel lonely anymore.

Even though Maggie is the newest Bazemore family member, it feels as though she has always been there. “She’s nothing like Merlin or Willow,” Bazemore shares. “She’s her own special dog, and every day I’m grateful she was placed into our lives.”

