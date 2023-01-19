Home / Animals / Dogs

Pug Puppy Becomes Best Friends With a Statue That Looks Like Her

By Madyson DeJausserand on January 19, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maggie (@the_squish_biscuit)

Kamerin Bazemore’s pugs were in desperate need of a change. Her oldest pooch, 14-year-old Merlin, was experiencing health problems. Her other pug, 10-year-old Willow, had started to get lonely. Their pack of pugs had started to slow down. When Bazemore adopted baby Maggie, though, their family dynamics changed for the best.

“Maggie is a super special puppy,” Bazemore says. “I think my favorite thing about her is her personality. She’s pretty hilarious.” Bazemore explains that Maggie’s personality shines through in many different ways. “She talks back whenever you ask her something,” Bazemore said. Maggie also enjoys hiding objects around the Bazemore apartment, especially under coffee tables and benches. The lovable pooch's parents are able to have a good laugh when she lounges around; many times, they find Maggie sitting in her chair like a human. “It’s truly how she prefers to sit!” Bazemore admits.

Maggie’s quirkiest trait of all is that she loves to hang out with her friend: a statue of a pug. “I think she likes that spot in the yard because it gets the most sun until it sets,” Bazemore says. “Plus, she has a friend!” The statue twin even attended Maggie’s birthday party.

Such spunky energy has brought much needed laughter into the Bazemore home. Maggie’s importance goes beyond laughter, though. She’s taken on the role as caretaker for her older siblings, especially for Merlin who is completely blind. “Maggie has taken to making sure he doesn’t hit the fence outside. Once, he fell into the pool, and she stayed right there with him the whole time.” She also makes sure to spend time with Willow, so she does not feel lonely anymore.

Even though Maggie is the newest Bazemore family member, it feels as though she has always been there. “She’s nothing like Merlin or Willow,” Bazemore shares. “She’s her own special dog, and every day I’m grateful she was placed into our lives.”

When Kamerin Bazemore adopted baby pug Maggie, their family dynamics changed for the best.

@the_squish_biscuit Selfie mode 😂 #pugsoftiktok #pugpuppy #fyp #foryou #foryourpage ♬ original sound – Maggie

Maggie's quirky and sassy personality has brought much needed laughter into the Bazemore home.

@the_squish_biscuit Adventures of Maggie. Every freaking day I get a towel! #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #pug #pugpuppy #pugsoftiktok ♬ original sound – Maggie

Maggie’s parents are able to have a good laugh when she lounges around; many times, they find Maggie sitting in her chair like a human. “It’s truly how she prefers to sit!” Bazemore says.

@the_squish_biscuit A #pug who thinks she’s human. I can’t deal 😆 #fyp #pugsoftiktok #foryourpage #funny #foryou #dogsoftiktok #dogsfunny ♬ original sound – Maggie

Maggie’s quirkiest trait of all is that she loves to hang out with her friend: a statue of a pug.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maggie (@the_squish_biscuit)

@the_squish_biscuit This dog 😆#pug #fyp #pugsoftiktok #foryourpage #dogsoftiktok #dogsfunny #funny #foryou ♬ Funny Song – Cavendish Music

@the_squish_biscuit Back at it with her bestie #pugsoftiktok #foryourpage #pug #fyp #dogsoftiktok #pugpuppy #funny #dogsfunny #foryou #pugs ♬ Titanic – Titanic

The statue twin even attended Maggie’s birthday party.

@the_squish_biscuit Happy 1st birthday to sweet Maggie! We celebrated her with her brother and sister….and of course statue friend 🤣#fyp #pug #pugsoftiktok #foryourpage #dogsoftiktok #dogsfunny #foryou #pugpuppy #funny ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

Even though Maggie is the newest Bazemore family member, it feels as though she has always been there.

@the_squish_biscuit Puppies, am i rite? #pugpuppy #pugs #pugsoftiktok #fyp #foryou #foryourpage ♬ original sound – Maggie

“She’s her own special dog, and every day I’m grateful she was placed into our lives,” says Bazemore.

@the_squish_biscuit She’s ridiculous 😂#pugsoftiktok #foryourpage #pug #fyp #dogsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #pugpuppy #funny #foryou ♬ original sound – cheddariniii

Maggie the Pug: TikTok | Instagram
h/t: [The Dodo]

Related Articles:

Runner Stops Mid-Marathon to Rescue a Puppy and Makes a Lifelong Furry Friend

Photographer Captures a Heartwarming Moment Between His Grandmother and Her Dog

Adorable Dog Photobombs Her Pawrents‘ Wedding Photo With the Cutest Smile

Adorable Photos Capture a Happy Pup in Mid-Sprint Towards Its Human

Madyson DeJausserand

Madyson DeJausserand is a Video Editor at My Modern Met Academy and a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is also an award-winning filmmaker who graduated from Oakland University with a BA in Cinema Studies with a specialization in Filmmaking. Her passions for filmmaking and art bleed into her everyday life and she devotes her time to developing her voice as a filmmaker, writer, artist, and editor.
Read all posts from Madyson DeJausserand
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Husband Calling Contest Is Real and It’s as Hilarious as You Would Think
20+ Winning Dog Photos From the 2022 Dog Photography Awards
Mom Finds Daughter on Roblox to Tell Her to Take the Lasagna Out of the Freezer
Medieval List Reveals 1,065 Dog Names Suitable for the Historic Humans’ Pups
Teacher Goes Viral For Joining a Dance-Off With Her Students
Mom Dog Escaping the Cold Delivers Her Puppies in a Nativity Scene Manger

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Captures a Heartwarming Moment Between His Grandmother and Her Dog
Local Sportscaster Goes Viral for Cranky Winter Weather Report
Children in Christmas Pageant Break Into Funny Mock Combat Mid-Recital
Bald Guy Shows Off Ingenious Wigs He Quickly and Easily Switches Between
Funny Father Poses in Creative Family Photoshoots With His Two Young Daughters
Dog Stuck in Shelter for Over a Year Is Caught Smiling Himself to Sleep After Finally Getting Adopted

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.