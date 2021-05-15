Home / Design / Creative Products

13 Creative Map Gifts That Commemorate the Special Places People Love

By Madeleine Muzdakis on May 15, 2021
Map Gifts on Etsy to Commemorate Special Places

Where was your first date with your spouse? What city was your child born in? Where did you go to school? These special places live in our memories and can evoke nostalgia for youthful escapades and touching moments.

If you're searching for a gift for a special someone, consider getting them something that preserves important sites in their personal history. Whether it's a giant map that displays the whole world or somewhere much more intimate, these items demonstrate the power of place and are sure to be a hit with your recipient.

Read on for a curated list of map gifts drawn from the artisans of Etsy and a couple from My Modern Met's awesome store. You might just lose yourself once more in the places you love.

Scroll down for map-inspired gifts to commemorate special moments and places.

Wooden World Map

Giant Wooden World Map

EnjoyTheWood | $39.20+

Bring the world inside with this 3D world map. It comes in a variety of sizes with different options for engraving place names. You'll probably improve your geographic knowledge just by hanging this on your wall.

 

Topographic Map Mug

A topographic map might not be the first map you think of, but these beautifully intricate charts make for modern minimalism in home decor. Choose your favorite hilly region and gaze upon it during your morning coffee.

 

Wood Waterways Clock

These hand-crafted clocks are available in the maps of many of your favorite waterways. The baltic birch and intricate details make these timepieces a touching gift.

 

Risograph Map Print

Risograph Map Print

YVEPRINTCO | $50.95+

Choose four locations and a color of ink to create a visual story through maps. Will they be the birthplaces of your parents or the college towns of your kids?

 

Map Coasters

Wooden Map Coasters

Lazerly | $26+

Select up to four locations for these custom wooden map coasters. For an extra sweet detail, add text on the reverse which explains why the location is important to you.

 

Fantasy Watercolor Map

Artist Elizabeth Wade paints these beautiful watercolor fantasy maps of all your favorite worlds, from Harry Potter to Narnia. Choose an art print and escape to a land far away.

 

Homey Apothecary Candle

Home Map Father's Day Candle

KindredFires | $26.20

This sweet candle proclaims “Home is Where Dad Is.” Customize your pop's present with a map and a loving signature.

 

City Rocks Glass

City Map Rocks Glass Engraved

WellTold | $17.95

These engraved rock glasses will spice up your barware collection—perhaps sparking nostalgia and the sharing of stories. Drinks go best with memories, and these glasses make thoughtful reminders of good times when given as gifts.

 

Songs of the USA

USA Songs Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

As a litho print poster, this map will help you learn your geography as well as your local tunes. American folk music has a long history, and this map will introduce you to a world of American music.

 

Vintage Map Pendant

This pendant is crafted with a vintage-style map featuring whatever destination you choose. It is the perfect subtle tribute to wear close to your heart.

 

Under the Stars Print

Remember that one moment with a special someone. With the date, time, and location, this beautiful print captures a map of both the skies and Earth.

 

Where We Met Keychain

Acrylic is a versatile creative medium. These maps trapped in durable keychains are cute gifts or favors at events.

 

Film Buff Poster

USA Film Buff Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

On a map of Los Angeles, street names and locations have been renamed in honor of famous movies. Enjoy this cinematic, fantastical landscape as a litho print.

