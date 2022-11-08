Home / Classes / Academy

5 Online Art Classes That Will Ignite Your Creativity This Fall

By Sara Barnes on November 8, 2022
Portrait Drawing With Melissa de Nobrega

Photo: Melissa de Nobrega / My Modern Met Academy

As the days grow shorter and colder, we head indoors for the fall and winter. While inside, it's the perfect time to discover something new to love. Get expert instruction on how to do just that when enrolling in a class on My Modern Met Academy. Our e-learning platform features a variety of courses including, drawing, painting, crafting, and photography. Each online class is broken down into bite-sized lessons that you can watch from anywhere and as many times as you like.

When trying to decide on an Academy class, first consider what you’re interested in. Have you wanted to try a cozy craft like embroidery? If so, enroll in Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics. Although it says “intermediate” in the title, this class is suitable for a motivated beginner because instructor Floor Giebels will demonstrate all of the stitches you’ll need to know for her project. When you complete the course, you’ll know how to produce creative embroidery on printed fabrics.

Maybe you’re looking for a class where you can really express yourself. In that case, give Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting a try. Taught by Dimitra Milan, she’ll show you how to create a canvas in what she calls “abstract realism.” You'll start with an abstract background, draw out your subject, and then use acrylics to bring it to life.

Scroll down for more classes to try on My Modern Met Academy this month. Know someone who would like a class as a gift? We’ve got gift certificates just for that—just in time for the holidays!

Learn something new this fall when you enroll in an online art class on My Modern Met Academy. Here are five classes to try:

 

Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like

Portrait Drawing Class on My Modern Met Academy

Learn to draw facial features, characters, and people. Illustrator Melissa De Nobrega teaches this portrait drawing course that breaks down one of the most complex subjects, the human face, into something simple and approachable.

Portrait Drawing Class on My Modern Met AcademyPortrait Drawing Class on My Modern Met AcademyPortrait Drawing Class on My Modern Met Academy

 

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art

Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova

In this class, Anna Zakirova demonstrates how to press a variety of flowers and transform the blooms into stunning, one-of-a-kind botanical art.

Pressed Flower Art by Anna ZakirovaPressed Flower Art by Anna ZakirovaPressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova

 

Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons

Creating a Polygon Landscape Painting

Transform majestic mountains into colorful, low-poly forms with the help of contemporary acrylic painter Elyse Dodge.

Elyse Dodge Painting a Geometric Acrylic LandscapeElyse Dodge Painting a Geometric Acrylic LandscapeContemporary Acrylic Landscape Painting by Elyse Dodge

 

Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics

iPad and Photo Printed on Fabric

Push your embroidery to new heights by using printed fabrics. Floor Giebels teaches you how to create your own images, print them on fabric, and embroider hair and clothing for a unique final project.

Demonstrating Embroidery StitchesStitching Hair on Printed FabricFloor Giebels Holding a Completed Embroideries

 

Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting

Dimitra Milan Online Art Class

Are you looking for new painting techniques to bring your art to another level? Mixed media artist Dimitra Milan will show you step by step how to create a canvas in what she calls “abstract realism.”

Dimitra Milan Online Art ClassDimitra Milan Online Art ClassAbstract Realism Painting by Dimitra MilanDimitra Milan Online Art ClassAbstract Realism Painting of a Fox

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Gain Inky Inspiration When You Enroll in This Animal Portrait in Colored Inks Course

Learn To Take Professional Photos of Your Pup in This Introductory Pet Photography Class

Learn How to Sketch Structures in This Comprehensive Class on Architectural Illustration

Start Sketching Anyone When You Enroll in This Online Portrait Drawing Class

Learn How to Enhance Your Embroidery With Printed Fabrics in This Online Craft Class

Learn To Let Your Paint Brush Flow in This Freeing Abstract Floral Art Class

Learn to Letter When You Enroll in This Beginner Hand Lettering Online Course

Recreate Nature’s Exquisite Dappled Light When You Enroll in This Online Painting Class

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Learn How To Illustrate When You Enroll in These Expert-Led Online Classes
No Tricks Here: Save 15% On All Art Classes With My Modern Met Academy’s Halloween Sale
Give the Gift of Creativity When You Purchase a Gift Certificate for Online Art Classes
Sharpen Your Drawing Skills in October With a Bundle of Online Illustration Classes
Multi-Talented Creative Crafts Charming Crochet Projects and Shows You How
Hand Lettering Artist Illustrates Empowering Phrases And Will Show You How

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Celebrate Nature Through Art When You Enroll in These Online Art Classes
Save 15% On All Creative Online Classes With the My Modern Met Academy Labor Day Sale
Get in the School Spirit With This Bundle of Online Classes Teaching Acrylic Painting
Artist Paints Ethereal Flowers on Canvas and Shares Her Abstract Techniques With Others
Illustrator Has Mastered Portrait Drawing and Now Shares Her Knowledge With Others
Embroidery Artist Puts a Twist on Her Hoop Art by Stitching Fabric Photographs

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.