5 Online Art Classes That Will Ignite Your Creativity This Fall

As the days grow shorter and colder, we head indoors for the fall and winter. While inside, it's the perfect time to discover something new to love. Get expert instruction on how to do just that when enrolling in a class on My Modern Met Academy. Our e-learning platform features a variety of courses including, drawing, painting, crafting, and photography. Each online class is broken down into bite-sized lessons that you can watch from anywhere and as many times as you like.

When trying to decide on an Academy class, first consider what you’re interested in. Have you wanted to try a cozy craft like embroidery? If so, enroll in Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics. Although it says “intermediate” in the title, this class is suitable for a motivated beginner because instructor Floor Giebels will demonstrate all of the stitches you’ll need to know for her project. When you complete the course, you’ll know how to produce creative embroidery on printed fabrics.

Maybe you’re looking for a class where you can really express yourself. In that case, give Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting a try. Taught by Dimitra Milan, she’ll show you how to create a canvas in what she calls “abstract realism.” You'll start with an abstract background, draw out your subject, and then use acrylics to bring it to life.

Scroll down for more classes to try on My Modern Met Academy this month. Know someone who would like a class as a gift? We’ve got gift certificates just for that—just in time for the holidays!

Learn something new this fall when you enroll in an online art class on My Modern Met Academy. Here are five classes to try:

Learn to draw facial features, characters, and people. Illustrator Melissa De Nobrega teaches this portrait drawing course that breaks down one of the most complex subjects, the human face, into something simple and approachable.

In this class, Anna Zakirova demonstrates how to press a variety of flowers and transform the blooms into stunning, one-of-a-kind botanical art.

Transform majestic mountains into colorful, low-poly forms with the help of contemporary acrylic painter Elyse Dodge.

Push your embroidery to new heights by using printed fabrics. Floor Giebels teaches you how to create your own images, print them on fabric, and embroider hair and clothing for a unique final project.

Are you looking for new painting techniques to bring your art to another level? Mixed media artist Dimitra Milan will show you step by step how to create a canvas in what she calls “abstract realism.”

