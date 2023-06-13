15 Best-Selling Products Bought by Fun Art Enthusiasts and People Who Love Good Design

At My Modern Met Store, we like to collect unique products from brands and makers around the world. From home decor to fashionable accessories, there's an array of treasures that make great gifts. However, if you need help choosing a sure-fire present, then it's always a good idea to look at what is tried and true. This collection of products features some of our best-selling and fan-favorite items.

In this selection, you will find charming desk accessories like the Big Wooden Cat Pile Game, which works as a reverse Jenga, where the goal is to stack the wooden kitties as high as you can. Similarly, the Chatty Patty Smartphone Holder can prop up your cell phone so you can be hands-free while you watch videos or school.

Also included in this array are products that you can wear. Creative brand Shovava produces stunning hand-painted scarves in cotton, silk cashmere, and silk. The Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf has been a best-seller of ours for many years with many people praising its softness and bohemian aesthetic. The RGB & CMYK Earrings are another accessory that makes an ideal gift for anyone with an eye for color or an interest in art and design.

Scroll down to see all of our best-sellers, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Check out the best-selling products that our customers love.

Big Wooden Cat Pile Game

Viviva Original Colorsheets

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Birds on a Wire Mug

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

Viviva Spring Colorsheets

Black Wings Bird Scarf

Rock and Roll Love Blueprint Poster

Bird Beechwood Phone Stand

Beginner Embroidery Stitch Sampler

Exotic Wings Bird Scarf

RGB & CMYK Earrings

‘Chatty Patty' Smartphone Holder

Bob Ross Mug

Vincent van Gogh Action Figure

Find more products in My Modern Met Store!

Related Articles:

5 Best-Selling Online Art Classes to Help You Learn to Draw and Paint

20 Contemporary Art Gifts Inspired by Today’s Top Artists

15+ Wall Art Ideas to Transform Your Home Into a Cozy Gallery