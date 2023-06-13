Home / Store

15 Best-Selling Products Bought by Fun Art Enthusiasts and People Who Love Good Design

By Margherita Cole on June 13, 2023
Best-Selling Products

At My Modern Met Store, we like to collect unique products from brands and makers around the world. From home decor to fashionable accessories, there's an array of treasures that make great gifts. However, if you need help choosing a sure-fire present, then it's always a good idea to look at what is tried and true. This collection of products features some of our best-selling and fan-favorite items.

In this selection, you will find charming desk accessories like the Big Wooden Cat Pile Game, which works as a reverse Jenga, where the goal is to stack the wooden kitties as high as you can. Similarly, the Chatty Patty Smartphone Holder can prop up your cell phone so you can be hands-free while you watch videos or school.

Also included in this array are products that you can wear. Creative brand Shovava produces stunning hand-painted scarves in cotton, silk cashmere, and silk. The Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf has been a best-seller of ours for many years with many people praising its softness and bohemian aesthetic. The RGB & CMYK Earrings are another accessory that makes an ideal gift for anyone with an eye for color or an interest in art and design.

Scroll down to see all of our best-sellers, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Table of Contents hide
1 Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
2 Viviva Original Colorsheets
3 Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
4 Birds on a Wire Mug
5 Frida Kahlo Action Figure
6 Viviva Spring Colorsheets
7 Black Wings Bird Scarf
8 Rock and Roll Love Blueprint Poster
9 Bird Beechwood Phone Stand
10 Beginner Embroidery Stitch Sampler
11 Exotic Wings Bird Scarf
12 RGB & CMYK Earrings
13 ‘Chatty Patty' Smartphone Holder
14 Bob Ross Mug
15 Vincent van Gogh Action Figure
16 Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TwitterSubscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Check out the best-selling products that our customers love.

 

Big Wooden Cat Pile Game

Best-Selling Products at My Modern Met Store

Comma | $39.95

 

Viviva Original Colorsheets

Best-Selling Products at My Modern Met Store

Viviva Colors | $39.95

 

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Vintage Inspired Bird Scarf

Shovava | $62

 

Birds on a Wire Mug

 

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

Today is Art Day | $29.99

 

Viviva Spring Colorsheets

Best-Selling Products at My Modern Met Store

Viviva Colors | $19.95

 

Black Wings Bird Scarf

Black Wings Bird Scarf

Shovava | $62

 

Rock and Roll Love Blueprint Poster

Best-Selling Products at My Modern Met Store

Dorothy | $44.95

 

Bird Beechwood Phone Stand

 

Beginner Embroidery Stitch Sampler

 

Exotic Wings Bird Scarf

Exotic Wings Bird Scarf

Shovava | $62

 

RGB & CMYK Earrings

 

‘Chatty Patty' Smartphone Holder

Best-Selling Products at My Modern Met Store

Artori Design | $15.95

 

Bob Ross Mug

 

Vincent van Gogh Action Figure

Vincent van Gogh Action Figure

Today is Art Day | $29.95

 

Find more products in My Modern Met Store!

 

Related Articles:

5 Best-Selling Online Art Classes to Help You Learn to Draw and Paint

20 Contemporary Art Gifts Inspired by Today’s Top Artists

15+ Wall Art Ideas to Transform Your Home Into a Cozy Gallery

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Father’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All Creative Gifts for Dad
Gorgeous Infinity Puzzles That Can Be Pieced Together in Endless Ways
Clever Enamel Pins Reimagine Famous Artists as Quirky Cats
Take a Tour of Space When You Complete These Unique Jigsaw Puzzles
Look at Your Screen Hands-Free With One of These Quirky Phone Stands
Create Your Own Animal Plushie With These All-Inclusive Embroidery Kits

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mother’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Get Ready to Jet With These Creative Pouches and Weekender Bags
20+ Gifts for Coworkers That Suit Any Occasion
Shop In Style With Any of These Artistic Reusable Tote Bags
10 Evergreen Gifts for Plant Lovers That Are Always Fresh
Spring Celebration Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.