Home / Design / Creative Products

Bring the Outer Space Into Your Home With This Exquisitely Carved Moon Mirror

By Sara Barnes on November 30, 2021
My Space Moon Mirror

Our marvelous Moon is an inspiration for many creative folks. It certainly is for Sukhjit Singh. Ever since he was a kid, he has been fascinated by outer space. “I would envision myself floating above the Moon lost in its incredible beauty,” he recalls. Singh has now translated his love of the Milky Way into a creative product he’s calling My Space Moon. Also known as the Moon Mirror, it’s a reflective surface that is color engraved with a pattern of a crescent moon accenting the edge of the piece.

My Space Moon is intended as a functional work of art that's as beautiful as it is useful. It contains incredible details that make the Moon Mirror a statement maker for your space. Carved into the piece are the intricacies of the surface of Earth's satellite—craters and all.

This attention to detail took two years of development and testing—with input from experts around the world—to produce the exquisite home accessory. What results is a mirror that’s 31.5 inches in diameter with an engraved Moon surface encased in glass, making it easy to display and to clean. When hung, Singh hopes that it will “evoke dreams of space travel.”

My Space Moon is now available for pre-order. If you’d like to reserve your own mirror, visit a LinkTree that Singh has set up.

Bring the Moon into your home with the exquisitely carved My Space Moon mirror.

My Space Moon Mirror

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Space Mirror (@myspacemirror)

My Space Moon: LinkTree | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sukhjit Singh.

Related Articles:

22 Must-Have Products Inspired by the Majestic Beauty of the Moon

LEGO Launches NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander Kit for 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing

Mesmerizing Moon Puzzle Lets You Piece Together a Real Photo Taken by NASA

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

25 “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party
Trace the Course of Rock & Roll History With This Amazing Blueprint Poster
Top 2021 Cyber Monday Deals Creatives Won’t Want to Miss
Cyber Monday Deal at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
23 Contemporary Advent Calendars to Help You Countdown to Christmas in Style
25 Perfect Last-Minute 2021 Christmas Gifts for Mom

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ocean Waves Made of Resin on Hanging Mirrors Bring Beachy Vibes Indoors
Black Friday Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
15 Best Art Marker Sets for Coloring Enthusiasts and Professional Creatives
40 of the Best Creative Gifts You Can Find on Etsy
36 Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life
These Scratch-Off Posters Have 100 Surprises Hidden in the Design

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.