Our marvelous Moon is an inspiration for many creative folks. It certainly is for Sukhjit Singh. Ever since he was a kid, he has been fascinated by outer space. “I would envision myself floating above the Moon lost in its incredible beauty,” he recalls. Singh has now translated his love of the Milky Way into a creative product he’s calling My Space Moon. Also known as the Moon Mirror, it’s a reflective surface that is color engraved with a pattern of a crescent moon accenting the edge of the piece.

My Space Moon is intended as a functional work of art that's as beautiful as it is useful. It contains incredible details that make the Moon Mirror a statement maker for your space. Carved into the piece are the intricacies of the surface of Earth's satellite—craters and all.

This attention to detail took two years of development and testing—with input from experts around the world—to produce the exquisite home accessory. What results is a mirror that’s 31.5 inches in diameter with an engraved Moon surface encased in glass, making it easy to display and to clean. When hung, Singh hopes that it will “evoke dreams of space travel.”

My Space Moon is now available for pre-order. If you’d like to reserve your own mirror, visit a LinkTree that Singh has set up.

Bring the Moon into your home with the exquisitely carved My Space Moon mirror.

