Home / Inspiring / Good News

New York State Passes “Right to Repair” Law for Your Electronics

By Madeleine Muzdakis on June 10, 2022
New York State Legislature Passes “Right to Repair” Law for Your Electronics

Photo: PIO3/Depositphotos

Cracked screens, spills, and dead batteries happen. Through accidents or age, our electronics often break and need an experienced hand to repair them. However, manufacturers have often done a thorough job of ensuring consumers in need have to pay for their high-priced, exclusive repair services. The product design are shrouded in mystery and the parts hard to obtain, making home repairs hard and inhibiting even for independent professionals. The New York State Legislature has just passed a bill—known as the “Right to Repair” Act— aimed at dismantling this monopoly of information.

The bill, known as Senate Bill S4104A, has passed both houses of the legislature and now awaits the governor's signature. If signed, the law will require manufacturers of digital electronics to make non-trade secret diagnostic and repair information available to consumers as well as third-party repair retailers. These technicians are often skilled, they merely lack the closely guarded repair instructions held by the manufacturers. Consumers with know-how also struggle to find repair parts due to trade agreements whereby manufacturers strike exclusive bargains with the producers of parts.

The bill covers most “digital electronic equipment,” save for motor vehicles, home appliances, medical devices, public safety communications equipment, agriculture equipment, and off-road equipment. Once the bill becomes law, repair prices will hopefully fall due to the break-up of the almost monopolistic control of manufacturers. Third-party retailers will be able to enter the market and offer their services. While it is a New York law, the internet is largely universal, so consumers in other states are likely to benefit from the release of information. This important issue of consumer protection has recently gained federal traction too. Even Google, Apple, and Samsung are moving towards a more open informational model. In short, for New Yorkers, repairing your old phone is about to get easier.

The New York State Legislature has passed a “Right to Repair” Act, otherwise known as Senate Bill S4104A.

Phone Repair

Photo: DEYANGEORGIEV2/Depositphotos

The law will require manufacturers of digital electronics to make parts, tools, and instructions available for purchase.

h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

Multimedia Artist Creates Delightful “Singing” Birds From Analog Circuits

Teen Spends 3 Months Building Scale Model of Manhattan From Recycled Computer Parts

Photographer Goes Inside Chernobyl to Document the Post-Meltdown Nuclear Power Plant [Interview]

2020 Tokyo Olympic Medals Will Be Made Entirely from Recycled Electronics

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Cleans Up Beaches With Custom-Built Grabber and Remote-Controlled Trash Can
No One Would Sign This Sixth Grader’s Yearbook, Until Some Older Kids Stepped In
Life-Changing Gift From Kind Customer Moves Starbucks Barista to Tears
San Diego Zoo Celebrates First Male Golden Takin Calf Born in Western Hemisphere
Central Park Birdwatcher Christian Cooper Gets His Own National Geographic TV Show
Texas Restaurant Owner Has Been Giving Away Cans of Baby Formula in Face of National Shortage

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Scores Big and Will Now Be Paid the Same as Men’s Team
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Pays off Student Debt of LA Art College Graduates
Woman Delivers Healthy Baby on Side of the Road With Her Kids Waiting in the Car
Dr. Dre Donates $10 Million To Build Performing Arts Center on New Compton High School Campus
Incredible Group of Strangers Rush to Rescue a Woman Who Passed Out While Driving
Bindi Irwin Shares Photos of How Much Her Daughter Has Grown in Just One Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.