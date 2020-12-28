Home / Design / Creative Products

The Electric S’mores Maker Brings Your Favorite Campfire Treat Indoors

By Arnesia Young on December 28, 2020
Spread With Nostalgia Indoor Electric S'mores Maker


What’s better on a chilly night than sitting outside around a fire and roasting s’mores? Well, the next best thing would be roasting your favorite treat indoors, in the warmth and comfort of your own home. Don’t have a fire pit in your backyard? No problem. With the Nostalgia Indoor Electric S’mores Maker, all you need is an outlet to roast your s’mores to perfection.

This machine is family-friendly and much safer than open flames, so you don’t have to worry about the kiddos skirting too close to the fire either. Comprising a flameless heater and four compartment trays, it can hold all the necessary s’more ingredients—marshmallows, chocolate, graham crackers, and any of your own special ingredients to spice up the classic snack. It also comes with two stainless steel roasting forks to keep your hands a safe distance from the heater.

Now, any night can be a s’mores night. Check out the electric s’mores maker on Amazon for more information about the product.

With the Nostalgia Indoor Electric S'mores Maker, you can roast s'mores on your kitchen table. All you need is an electrical outlet.

