Watch This Live Orchestra Reimagine Iconic Electronic Anthems at Tomorrowland Festival

Going to see a live orchestra play often entails listening to a symphony of classical music. But a recent performance at Tomorrowland festival in Antwerp, Belgium, proved just how versatile traditional instruments can be. The Symphony of Unity orchestra delivered an incredible hour-long set, blending iconic electronic anthems with classical arrangements.

Fifty expert musicians took to the Freedom Stage during the 2025 festival to perform a specially composed live mix that reimagined festival favorites through violins, cellos, harps, and more. Highlights included orchestral reinterpretations of “Insomnia” by Faithless, “Titanium” by David Guetta featuring Sia, and “Ray Of Solar” by Swedish House Mafia.

The performance’s conductor and composer, Kevin Houben, guided the orchestra from one piece to the next. He shared on Instagram that he was proud to work with “an incredible team, unstoppable leadership, and musicians giving their all.”

A video shared on YouTube captures just how much fun the musicians were having, with many visibly smiling as the beats drop. The beautiful performance clearly brought joy to the audience too, who were united across generations and cultures as they danced to the music. One person commented, “The utter joy on the faces of the crowd and the musicians—there needs to be more of this in the world.” Another person wrote, “This video is great but does not do justice to the experience of being there live. The slow-mo visuals throughout were powerful af and the ‘oohs’ and gasps when people finally recognized the songs was electric. For me it was peak Tomorrowland. I don’t see how it gets any better than this.”

Watch the full performance from the Symphony of Unity in the video above.

The Symphony of Unity: Website | Facebook | Instagram

