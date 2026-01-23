Home / Entertainment / Music

Watch This Live Orchestra Reimagine Iconic Electronic Anthems at Tomorrowland Festival

By Emma Taggart on January 23, 2026

Going to see a live orchestra play often entails listening to a symphony of classical music. But a recent performance at Tomorrowland festival in Antwerp, Belgium, proved just how versatile traditional instruments can be. The Symphony of Unity orchestra delivered an incredible hour-long set, blending iconic electronic anthems with classical arrangements.

Fifty expert musicians took to the Freedom Stage during the 2025 festival to perform a specially composed live mix that reimagined festival favorites through violins, cellos, harps, and more. Highlights included orchestral reinterpretations of “Insomnia” by Faithless, “Titanium” by David Guetta featuring Sia, and “Ray Of Solar” by Swedish House Mafia.

The performance’s conductor and composer, Kevin Houben, guided the orchestra from one piece to the next. He shared on Instagram that he was proud to work with “an incredible team, unstoppable leadership, and musicians giving their all.”

A video shared on YouTube captures just how much fun the musicians were having, with many visibly smiling as the beats drop. The beautiful performance clearly brought joy to the audience too, who were united across generations and cultures as they danced to the music. One person commented, “The utter joy on the faces of the crowd and the musicians—there needs to be more of this in the world.” Another person wrote, “This video is great but does not do justice to the experience of being there live. The slow-mo visuals throughout were powerful af and the ‘oohs’ and gasps when people finally recognized the songs was electric. For me it was peak Tomorrowland. I don’t see how it gets any better than this.”

Watch the full performance from the Symphony of Unity in the video above.

The Symphony of Unity: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Undergoes a Modern Makeover Just in Time for 100th Birthday

Orchestra Conductor Undergoes Groundbreaking Brain Surgery To Treat Parkinson’s Tremors

Brazilian Orchestra Continues to Play Flawlessly in the Dark During a Power Outage

Watch This Beatboxer Recreate an Orchestra Using Only His Voice

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Science Reveals the Surprising Health Benefits of Singing
How the All-Female Lilith Fair Defied Convention To Be a Top-Grossing Music Festival of the ‘90s
Leaders of Japan and South Korea Got Together To Jam Out in K-Pop Drum Duet
Taiwanese Popstar Stuns Crowds by Riding Giant Mechanical Snake on Stage
81-Year-Old DJ Started Career at 65, Proving It’s Never Too Late to Find Your Rhythm
New Grammy Category To Award Creatives Behind the Best Album Cover of the Year

More on My Modern Met

Watch Renowned Pianist Play Mozart Concerto From Memory After Realizing Onstage That She Prepared the Wrong Piece
104-Year-Old World War II Veteran Performs Moving Saxophone Anthem at Hockey Game
Catholic Priest Who Moonlights as a DJ Got Pope Leo XIV to Appear at a Rave
Electric Forest Festival Announces 100 Artists for Its Initial 2026 Lineup
Time Warp Festival Redefines Stage Design With Its Otherworldly Dance Floors
Miss Chile Contestant Stuns Audience With Original Death Metal Performance

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.