Turtle-Shaped Yacht Is a Supersized Floating City That Houses 60,000 People

Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini is back with another incredible yacht concept. After his swan-shaped superyacht, Lazzarini has taken things up a notch with a turtle-shaped floating city that he describes as a terayacht. Called Pangeos, this itinerant floating city can house up to 60,000 people at sea and includes multiple commercial and entertainment spaces.

Various hotels, shopping centers, casinos, sports centers, and parks will give everyone aboard plenty to do when they aren't lounging by the pool or getting sun on the rooftop terrace of their villa. Pangeos will also have ship and aircraft ports in order for people to come and go as they please, even while the city is at sea.

The terayacht is appropriately named after Pangea, the prehistoric supercontinent. With that in mind, Lazzarini designed a futuristic concept for a super-sized city on the water. Pangeos stretches out 1,800 feet long and is 2,000 feet at its widest point. If built, it would be the world's largest floating structure.

And since Lazzarini would like to see the concept come to life, the designer is also cognizant that something this large would also need a custom-built shipyard. The proposed terashipyard would provide direct access to the sea and include a dam infrastructure that would flood, allowing the terayacht to float and depart for open water.

The terayatch would be equipped with nine electric engines, each capable of 16,800 horsepower. While sailing, the large wings will gain energy from the braking of the waves, making it capable of cruising in perpetuity. This means no messy emissions out at sea. The rooftop area lined with solar panels will ensure that the city's electrical needs are met using clean energy.

The Lazzarini Design Studio would love to see Pangeos become a reality, envisioning Saudi Arabia as the perfect destination for the mega-city. They estimate that it would take $8 billion and eight years to make this dream a reality. To that end, they have created an NFT crowdfunding initiative where people can purchase virtual spaces on the watercraft.

Not only will this give access to the Pangea Metaverse, which is set to launch in 2023, but the purchase will also act as a property deposit in case of construction.

Pangeos is a floating city concept by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini.

This terayacht is designed to house 60,000 people and is filled with retail and entertainment spaces.

Integrated ship and air access will ensure that passengers can come and go as they please.

Rooftop solar panels will provide the energy needs of the floating city.

The designer hopes that Pangeos can become a reality, with Saudi Arabia as a preferred destination.

Currently, they are running an NFT crowdfunding initiative where people can purchase virtual spaces on the watercraft.

Pierpaolo Lazzarini: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Lazzarini Design Studio.