Clip-on Prism Transforms Your Phone’s Photos Into Rainbow-Drenched Scenes

By Sara Barnes on September 19, 2025
Photo filters haven’t always been digital. Long before VSCO, Instagram, and TikTok, if photographers wanted to add tints, distortions, or other special effects to their images, they’d have to use analog lens clips to manipulate the camera lens. This tool hasn’t gone away—many DSLR and film photographers still use them to create great effects in-camera. Now, you can tap into this tradition while still using your smartphone, thanks to the Prism Vision Camera Lens Filter clip by the brand Wokeface.

The small lens filter attaches to your phone, tablet, or laptop camera. The filter itself is a cube designed to create a prism effect; it refracts light, mirrors surroundings, and ultimately filters them to create rainbow hues that cloak the entire photo or video. The lens is 0.5 in/12mm, and gives the effect of a slightly distorted, panoramic view. It imbues a magical feel to even the most mundane moments.

So, what will you use the clip to capture? It’d be great for filming a concert, remembering a beautiful vista, or even making your average dinner look like a prismatic dream. And if you’re worried about it scratching your stuff, have no fear—the clip is rubberized with a strong grip that protects your device.

Take dreamy photos, analog style, with the Prism Vision Camera Lens Filter clip.

It clips onto your phone, tablet, or laptop and produces rainbow-drenched photos and videos—no digital effects required.

