Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Swedish Wildlife Photographer Captures Intimate Images of Curious Red Squirrels

By Emma Taggart on June 24, 2021
Squirrel Photos by Johnny Kääpä

Seeing a squirrel in the wild is always an exciting moment, but we rarely get to see the cute creatures up-close. Most of the time, you might just see a flash of fluffy red fur scurrying up a tree or darting across the forest floor. However, Swedish photographer Johnny Kääpä has earned the trust of his local squirrels, who now curiously approach his camera and pose for snapshots.

Kääpä has spent years befriending red squirrels in order to capture their most candid moments. When he first started photographing them, he used long lenses to capture them from afar, However, now he’s switched to using shorter lenses and even fish eye lenses to document the adorable creatures at close range.

Taken throughout the seasons, Kääpä’s photos reveal the intimate lives of squirrels all-year-round. From foraging nuts to climbing trees, these bright-eyed and bushy-tailed squirrels are certainly busy. However, they have plenty of time for play, too. Kääpä’s photos show how inquisitive they are when it comes to his camera. They come right up and peer straight into his lens, resulting in brilliant portraits that capture their expressive faces in detail.

Squirrels are also extremely agile creatures, and love to jump around between the trees. One of Kääpä’s images in particular captures this characteristic in the most hilarious way. Titled Super Hero, the image shows a squirrel who looks like it just made a landing akin to Superman. The worthy snapshot was one of the finalists in The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, and is sure to bring a smile to your face. In fact, that’s exactly what Kääpä hopes for. He told My Modern Met, “I have a bit of a following on social media and I once calculated that if I make my follower smile for just one second, it's a smile that lasts for three hours, every day.”

Check out Kääpä’s squirrel photos below and join his 16,000+ Instagram followers for more cuteness.

Swedish photographer Johnny Kääpä captures the playful personality of red squirrels with his up-close photos.

Squirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny Kääpä

The cute creatures often come right up and peer straight into his lens.

Squirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny Kääpä

This one looks just like a superhero!

Squirrel Photos by Johnny Kääpä

Kääpä’s portfolio reveals the intimate lives of squirrels all-year-round.

Squirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäSquirrel Photos by Johnny KääpäJohnny Kääpä: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Johnny Kääpä.

Related Articles:

Squirrels Pose Like Tiny Superheroes Ready To Take on Big Battles

Two Adorable Squirrels Take Photos, Play Catch, and Build a Snowman

Photographer Captures Delightfully Candid Photos of Wild Squirrels Being Very Curious

Curious Red Squirrels Interact With Tiny Props To Create the Most Adorable Photos

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Winners of the 2021 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition Show the Resilience of Nature
Photographer Captures Small Blackbird Hitching a Ride on an Osprey’s Stick
Close-Up Portraits of Bees Capture Each of Their Unique Characteristics
Hilarious Early Entries From the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
See the Soaring Finalists of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Contest
Photographer Captures a Rare Look at the Abstract Sculptural Beauty of Birds

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Incredible Photos Capture Rare Sight of Elusive Black Panther Under the Stars
Enchanting Bokeh Portraits of Snails Showcases Their Humble Beauty in a New Light
Wildlife Photographer Captures What Love Looks Like in the Animal Kingdom
Photographer Showcases the Majestic Beauty of Elephants To Help in Their Conservation [Interview]
Viral Twitter Thread Shows 40 Wild Animals Adorably Interrupting Wildlife Photographers
Wildlife Photographer Raises Awareness for Lion Conservation With Beautiful Portraits [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.