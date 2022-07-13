Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Artist Transforms Satellite Images of the Ocean Into Stunning Embroidery Art

By Margherita Cole on July 13, 2022
Ocean Embroidery Art by Satellite Stitches

Many people are drawn to the ocean for its vast beauty. And while most creatives capture beaches and seascapes, few immortalize its appearance from far above. That is why the art of Canada-based artist Danielle stands out. Known best by her Instagram account name, Satellite Stitches, she creates mesmerizing hand embroidery based on satellite images of Earth's oceans.

Each of her blue-green pieces translates rarely seen views of large bodies of water into textured illustrations. The swirling of the current and the varying colors of the ocean become abstract patterns that lead the eye across the immersive designs. To better realize this effect, Danielle uses an array of different stitches and thread colors in a technique called “thread painting” which emulates the constant motion of water.

While some of these pieces depict an empty ocean as far as the eye can see, others portray solitary islands and reefs encompassed by a background of blue. Every piece, however, features a subtle abstraction that echoes the way the Earth looks from space.

Scroll down to see more amazing embroidery art by Danielle, and follow her account Satellite Stitches on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects.

Danielle of Satellite Stitches creates intricate embroidery art inspired by satellite images of the ocean.

Ocean Embroidery Art by Satellite StitchesOcean Embroidery Art by Satellite Stitches

Each piece captures the grandeur of vast open waters.

Ocean Embroidery Art by Satellite StitchesOcean Embroidery Art by Satellite Stitches

As a result of the swirls and patterns, these images appear to have an abstract quality.

Ocean Embroidery Art by Satellite StitchesOcean Embroidery Art by Satellite StitchesOcean Embroidery Art by Satellite StitchesOcean Embroidery Art by Satellite StitchesOcean Embroidery Art by Satellite StitchesSatellite Stitches: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Satellite Stitches.

Related Articles:

Learn How to Enhance Your Embroidery With Printed Fabrics in This Online Craft Class

Embroidery Artist “Paints” Lush Landscapes Using Only a Needle and Thread

Embroidery Artist “Paints” Lush Landscapes Using Only a Needle and Thread

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Vivid Embroidered Landscapes Come Alive Through 3D Stitching
Ukrainian Artist Reimagines Her Unconventional Embroideries in Light of Russian Invasion
Embroidered Bird Brooches Use Thread Like Paint To Recreate Our Feathered Friends
These Embroidered Vegetables Look Like They Were Plucked Straight From a Garden
Pop Culture Embroideries Capture the Colorful Spirit of Beloved Cartoons
Anatomical Embroideries Offer a Dazzling Look at the Human Body Beneath the Skin

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Illusionistic Bird Embroideries Look Like the Creatures Are Perched on a Cage
Exquisite Embroideries on Transparent Fabric Will Transport You to the Forest Floor
Ethereal Embroidered Moths Take Flight With Wings Made of Vintage Tapestries
Embroidery Artist “Paints” Lush Landscapes Using Only a Needle and Thread
13 Online Embroidery Classes That Make It Easy to Learn Creative Stitching of All Kinds
Ultimate Guide to Embroidery: How It Started and How You Can Get Started Today

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]