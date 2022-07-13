Artist Transforms Satellite Images of the Ocean Into Stunning Embroidery Art

Many people are drawn to the ocean for its vast beauty. And while most creatives capture beaches and seascapes, few immortalize its appearance from far above. That is why the art of Canada-based artist Danielle stands out. Known best by her Instagram account name, Satellite Stitches, she creates mesmerizing hand embroidery based on satellite images of Earth's oceans.

Each of her blue-green pieces translates rarely seen views of large bodies of water into textured illustrations. The swirling of the current and the varying colors of the ocean become abstract patterns that lead the eye across the immersive designs. To better realize this effect, Danielle uses an array of different stitches and thread colors in a technique called “thread painting” which emulates the constant motion of water.

While some of these pieces depict an empty ocean as far as the eye can see, others portray solitary islands and reefs encompassed by a background of blue. Every piece, however, features a subtle abstraction that echoes the way the Earth looks from space.

Danielle of Satellite Stitches creates intricate embroidery art inspired by satellite images of the ocean.

Each piece captures the grandeur of vast open waters.

As a result of the swirls and patterns, these images appear to have an abstract quality.

