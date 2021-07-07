Home / Animals

Watch a Thirsty Squirrel Drink From an Ice Cube During Portland Heatwave

By Emma Taggart on July 7, 2021

An extreme heat wave across the Pacific Northwest has caused record-breaking temperatures of over 100°F (37°C). People are trying to cope the best ways they can, whether by staying cool indoors or soaking in pools. However, local wildlife (especially animals with fur coats) are struggling to beat the heat. That’s why Joe Rojas-Burke, a science writer for the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute in Portland, has been trying to help. He recently offered a thirsty squirrel an ice cube so that it could have a cold drink.

Rojas-Burke set the ice cube on his fence and stood back to allow the squirrel to approach it. He posted a video of the moment on Twitter, revealing how much the adorable creature is enjoying the cold drink. The squirrel is clearly grateful for the ice cube, and it’s so occupied with licking it, that it doesn’t even seem to mind Rojas-Burke filming.

Rojas-Burke also refilled his birdbath with water twice a day so that his neighborhood birds and bees could stay hydrated. As for his pet rabbit, it’s staying safe inside, chilling beside a blowing fan.

If it’s also hot where you live, you can help local wildlife by leaving bowls of fresh, clean water out in shady locations. Make sure to leave the container where animals are protected from predators, such as near a bush or shrub.

Watch a squirrel enjoy an ice cube during the record-breaking heatwave in Portland.

It’s also important to leave out water for bees and other wildlife.

Joe Rojas-Burke: Website | Twitter
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Joe Rojas-Burke.

Related Articles:

Woodworker Builds a Tiny Bar for His Local Squirrels to Hang Out and Enjoy “Almond Ale” and “Walnut Stout”

Swedish Wildlife Photographer Captures Intimate Images of Curious Red Squirrels

Squirrels Pose Like Tiny Superheroes Ready To Take on Big Battles

Curious Red Squirrels Interact With Tiny Props To Create the Most Adorable Photos

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bindi Irwin Introduces Baby Daughter to Adorable Group of Baby Kangaroos
Watch Chappi the Adorable Hedgehog Enjoy Splashing Around in the Bath
Disabled Tortoise Can Finally Move Around Thanks to His New Custom Wheelchair
Rare Newborn Black Jaguar Cub Brings Hope to the “Near Threatened” Species
Lobster Diver Nearly Swallowed by Humpback Whale Gets Spat Out Alive
Waddles the Disabled Duck Walks for the First Time on His 3D-Printed Prosthetic Leg

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Heroic Rat Is Retiring After Years of Detecting Land Mines To Help Save Lives
‘Doctor Peyo’ the Therapy Horse Comforts Cancer Patients in France
Bindi Irwin and Her Husband Introduce Their 2-Month-Old Baby Girl to a Koala
Zoo Gorilla Brings Her Baby Over To Meet Mom and Newborn on Other Side of Glass
Lyuba: The Remarkably Preserved 42,000-Year-Old Baby Woolly Mammoth
Pet Photographer Reveals How Adorable Dogs and Cats Look From Below

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.