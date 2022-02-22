Decor trends are cyclical, and there’s one style that has come back around from its 16th-century roots. Terrazzo is a composite material that has a multi-colored speckled appearance and gives interiors and objects a one-of-a-kind feel. It was originally created—and still is—by putting discarded marble chippings into cement, marking an early way to practice sustainability in construction. The stone cutoffs are set into cement and can also be formed into blocks that are then trimmed and shaped.

Furniture and interiors remain popular applications of terrazzo, but the aesthetic of it has found its way into smaller objects, too. In fact, some creatives have been foregoing the use of marble to create objects and other items that mimic the look of it. It’s common to use jesmonite, an eco-friendly resin composite that looks like concrete. In doing this, makers are replicating its dazzling appearance in vases, wallpaper, and jewelry. No matter its application, the terrazzo look is a subtle statement maker that adds some quirky fun to your life.

Scroll down to shop all things terrazzo.

Want a dazzling addition to your home decor and personal style? Check out these items made with or inspired by the terrazzo technique.

