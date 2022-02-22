Home / Design / Creative Products

15 Creative Terrazzo Products That Add Speckled Beauty To Your Home Decor

By Sara Barnes on February 22, 2022
Terrazzo Pattern

An example of terrazzo. (Photo: Torsakarin/Depositphotos)
Decor trends are cyclical, and there’s one style that has come back around from its 16th-century roots. Terrazzo is a composite material that has a multi-colored speckled appearance and gives interiors and objects a one-of-a-kind feel. It was originally created—and still is—by putting discarded marble chippings into cement, marking an early way to practice sustainability in construction. The stone cutoffs are set into cement and can also be formed into blocks that are then trimmed and shaped.

Furniture and interiors remain popular applications of terrazzo, but the aesthetic of it has found its way into smaller objects, too. In fact, some creatives have been foregoing the use of marble to create objects and other items that mimic the look of it. It’s common to use jesmonite, an eco-friendly resin composite that looks like concrete. In doing this, makers are replicating its dazzling appearance in vases, wallpaper, and jewelry. No matter its application, the terrazzo look is a subtle statement maker that adds some quirky fun to your life.

Scroll down to shop all things terrazzo.

Want a dazzling addition to your home decor and personal style? Check out these items made with or inspired by the terrazzo technique.

 

Contact Paper

 

Coasters (Set of 4)

 

Trinket Tray

Terrazzo Tray

AVO Candles | $24.57

 

2 Circle Vase

 

Orthopedic Dog Bed

Terrazzo Pillow

Laylo Pets | $75+

 

Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Terrazzo Wallpaper

Coloritto | $5.05+

 

Mirror Stand

 

Circular Tray

 

ZigZag Soap Dish

Terrazzo Soap Dish

Emily Marlin | $28.05

 

Squiggle Vases

 

Cross Stitch Pattern

Terrazzo Embroidery Pattern

Sam X Stitch | $4.75

 

Bookend

 

Expo Earrings

Terrazzo Earrings

Shlomit Ofir | $43.20

 

Propagation Holder

 

Pattern Necklace

Terrazzo Jewelry

Shlomit Ofir | $55.20

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
