Deer Remembers a Famous Friend Years After He Helped Rescue Him

Years ago, an orphaned baby fawn found shelter on country singer Travis Tritt’s porch. It was a rainy morning, and the deer kept Tritt company as he sipped his coffee. His 45-acre property is a frequent place for wildlife to visit, but this little fawn got the star treatment. Tritt’s wife Theresa looked after the baby forest animal, naming him Oakley and bottle-feeding him. Once Oakley was old enough, he went out on his own. Tritt didn’t see him again—until now.

While walking around the property one night in October 2022, a young deer snuck up on Tritt. “He obviously remembered me,” Tritt said in an Instagram post. “[He] came right up to me as if he had…never forgotten who I was and knew I wasn’t a threat to him.” In the video Tritt took of the sweet reunion, the singer pets Oakley and continually croons, “That’s a good boy.”

Oakley reciprocates affection to his former caregiver by allowing Tritt to pet him and even licking Tritt’s arm. It’s incredible seeing such a skittish animal share such tenderness with a human, and it showcases that love comes in all forms—and lasts for years. As Tritt says, “Nature is amazing!”

