Deer Remembers a Famous Friend Years After He Helped Rescue Him

By Madyson DeJausserand on December 11, 2022

 

Years ago, an orphaned baby fawn found shelter on country singer Travis Tritt’s porch. It was a rainy morning, and the deer kept Tritt company as he sipped his coffee. His 45-acre property is a frequent place for wildlife to visit, but this little fawn got the star treatment. Tritt’s wife Theresa looked after the baby forest animal, naming him Oakley and bottle-feeding him. Once Oakley was old enough, he went out on his own. Tritt didn’t see him again—until now.

While walking around the property one night in October 2022, a young deer snuck up on Tritt. “He obviously remembered me,” Tritt said in an Instagram post. “[He] came right up to me as if he had…never forgotten who I was and knew I wasn’t a threat to him.” In the video Tritt took of the sweet reunion, the singer pets Oakley and continually croons, “That’s a good boy.”

Oakley reciprocates affection to his former caregiver by allowing Tritt to pet him and even licking Tritt’s arm. It’s incredible seeing such a skittish animal share such tenderness with a human, and it showcases that love comes in all forms—and lasts for years. As Tritt says, “Nature is amazing!”

