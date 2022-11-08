Home / Creative Products / Toys

Creative Crafter Transforms Kid’s Drawings Into Crochet Dolls They Can Cuddle

By Sara Barnes on November 8, 2022
Children's Drawings into Dolls

Kids have the best imaginations, and one artisan is helping to make their visions a reality. For nearly two decades, Violeta Vasilevičiūtė-Pocienė of VioletaOwl has been creating amigurumi crochet dolls based on children’s drawings. The results are adorable and highlight how these tiny artists are delightfully unencumbered by things like real-life scale and proportion to make sketches that are totally unique.

No two projects are alike. Sometimes, this means that Vasilevičiūtė-Pocienė is crocheting a giraffe with an oversized head and large twilight eyes. But other times, things get even more fantastical with the likes of a flying unicorn donning tight goldilocks curls. Whatever elements are included in the original sketch is what Vasilevičiūtė-Pocienė puts into the final doll, scribbles and all.

Vasilevičiūtė-Pocienė has long had an interest in making toys and has done so since childhood. “When I was 9 years old,” she tells My Modern Met, “my mother taught me how to knit and crochet. Then I started knitting clothes for dolls and my handmade toys.” After studying wood design and technology in school, she returned to making dolls many years later. “When my kids were born and a little bit grew up, they started drawing all kinds of crazy drawings. After seeing one of these drawings, I couldn't resist. The idea that it must be a toy immediately came to mind.”

Since then, Vasilevičiūtė-Pocienė has been making personalized toys to the delight of many children. Visit her Etsy shop to purchase her crochet patterns and one-of-a-kind creations.

Her own kids inspired these dolls.

“When my kids were born and a little bit grew up, they started drawing all kinds of crazy drawings,” she tells My Modern Met. “After seeing one of these drawings, I couldn't resist. The idea that it must be a toy immediately came to mind.”

VioletaOwl: Etsy | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Violeta Vasilevičiūtė-Pocienė.

