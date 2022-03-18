Volkswagen Upgrades Its Classic Van Into a Sustainable Electric Vehicle

Volkswagen is a trusted brand when it comes to classic vans, and now it is bringing an all new electric version in their ID.Buzz line. The brand that defined “van life” long before it was an Instagram hashtag, is planning to electrify the world with the latest ID. software and new standards in its segment with the latest functions and systems for safety, comfort, and charging. The design of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz aims to commemorate the company’s iconic VW Bus—which inspired the new van’s retro look.

“The ID.Buzz is a genuine icon for the electric era,” states Ralf Brandstatter, chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Passenger Cars states. “In the 1950s, the Volkswagen Bulli stood for a new feeling of automotive freedom, independence, and great emotion. The ID.Buzz picks up on this lifestyle and transfers it into our time: emission-free, sustainable, fully networked, and now ready for the next big chapter: autonomous driving. With this car, we are bringing together the core themes of our ACCELERATE strategy in one product for the first time.”

The aesthetics and styling of the ID.Buzz are the stars of the entire show. The ID.Buzz is without a doubt the modern successor of the original Bus as it seamlessly combines classic VW Bus design cues with more modern ID design language. Front and center you will find vintage styling details like the oversized VW logo and an optional two-tone color scheme with an LED light bar. Contemporary details also accent the Bus, such as the Buzz’s headlights and diamond-pattern grille. On the sides of the Bus you will find two power-sliding doors. Head to the back where the ID.Buzz features a full-width LED taillight, and another enormous VW logo with the words “ID.Buzz” spelled out beneath it.

The exterior is vintage, but stepping inside is like traveling through time. The contemporary cabin of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz is both stylish and simplistic, covered in animal-free upholstery with faux wood trim. The dashboard features the VW van’s infotainment system that operates through a touchscreen. The dash also offers a wireless phone charger to the right of the steering wheel and it is expected that the ID.Buzz will have standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A subscription-based Wi-Fi hotspot should be on the roster, too. Additionally, each door features a USB-C outlet.

In terms of its functionality as a vehicle, the ID.Buzz’s all electric powertrain will come with rear-wheel drive and 200 horsepower, as well as all-wheel drive configurations and 300 horsepower. According to VW, that kind of power means that the van can reach 0–62 mph in 8.5 seconds, and a top speed of 90 mph—something that is fairly impressive for an electric car of this shape. The new Volkswagen car delivers a driving range that is expected to be around 260 miles.

What makes the ID.Buzz possible is the standard 77 kWh battery pack concealed inside the floor structure. The lithium ion battery can be charged from wall boxes or public charging stations using 11kW AC charging and 170kW DC rapid-charging stations. When being charged this way, VW claims that the van will be able to charge its battery levels from 5% to 80% in as little as 30 minutes. The Volkswagen electric car will also support bidirectional charging, should you have a compatible wall box charger at home.

With new software, new assistance functionalities are making their way into the ID. family. The Buzz offers a diverse selection of standard and optional driver-assistance technology. Included as a standard in the ID.Buzz is the “Car2X” local warning system, which utilizes signals from other vehicles and the transport infrastructure to spot hazards in real time. Other smart assists include an emergency braking function, lane-changing on the expressway, and self-parking.

Volkswagen wants to make sure that the ID.Buzz is more than just an electrified version of its classic van. With its iconic design, the ID.Buzz strives to be the new face of a sustainable form of mobility. Volkswagen aims to provide another solution to sustainable and CO2-free mobility in the EV era. The VW ID.Buzz will hit the market in the first few European countries in Fall 2022 with pre-sales starting in May 2022. Volkswagen of America will also work towards initiating the comeback of the microbus in both the USA and Canada.

Volkswagen has introduced a new ID.Buzz focused on merging the nostalgic exterior of the classic van with the sustainability of an electric vehicle.

Though it looks vintage on the outside, VW Bus' interior is fully optimized for the digital age.

Watch this video to learn more about the new VW ID.Buzz.

Volkswagen: Website | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

h/t: [Uncrate]

All images via Volkswagen.

