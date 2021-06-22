Home / Crafts / Embroidery

British Artist Stitches 3D ‘Embroidered Edibles’ That Look Real Enough To Eat

By Emma Taggart on June 22, 2021
3D Punch Needle Embroidery Food by Youmeng Liu

Artists and crafters around the world have been using the humble needle and thread for centuries. Embroidery is an ancient art, but today’s artists are keeping the textile technique alive in their own unique ways. British embroidery artist Youmeng Liu is one creative who’s pushing the boundaries of the craft. She creates food-inspired 3D embroidery designs that look real enough to eat.

Liu has embarked on a mission to craft 301 “Embroidered Edibles” using her newly developed 3D punch needle technique. Using a bespoke needle, she pushes the colored thread into the base fabric to slowly build up the three-dimensional textile ingredient. She then uses scissors to artistically trim and sculpt the final forms. From sausages and bacon to broccoli and watermelon, Liu is able to craft any food item with hyperrealistic texture and color. Even her textile toast looks perfectly golden brown.

Liu grew up in South West China, but since living in London, she’s clearly developed an appreciation for British food. Many of her embroidery designs depict UK classics, such as Yorkshire puddings, baked beans, and even a full English fry. Scrolling through her impressive portfolio is sure to make you hungry!

Check out some of Liu’s Embroidered Edibles below and follow her on Instagram for more. As of writing, she’s completed 19 out of 301 designs, so there’s still plenty of delightful designs to see in the future.

3D Punch Needle Embroidery Food by Youmeng Liu3D Punch Needle Embroidery Food by Youmeng Liu

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Youmeng Liu.

