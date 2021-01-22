20+ Hilarious Bernie Sanders Memes Inspired by His Iconic Appearance at the Inauguration

Out on the town having the time of my life with a bunch of friends pic.twitter.com/Qu7UpVTKgQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 20, 2021

Among the history-making moments at the 59th presidential inauguration came a delightful meme care of Bernie Sanders. Like the other attendees, the Vermont senator was dressed for a cold day in Washington, D.C. (where it even snowed for a moment). He sported a sensible insulated coat with a pair of patterned “smittens”—part mittens, part sweater—made for him by a Vermont school teacher. Compared to the long, colorful coats worn by other attendees, Sanders stood out for his practicality. But he stood out for another reason, too. As he sat alone and socially distanced from others, Sanders folded his hands over his legs and the internet instantly recognized him as a whole mood.

Shortly after the now-iconic picture of Sanders appeared, people got to work placing his seated, surly-looking portrait into all sorts of funny memes. In one iteration, he’s riding the NYC subway. In another, he’s sitting alongside Guy Fieri on their way to Flavortown. But some of our favorite memes are the art-centric ones that place Sanders in Edward Hopper’s famous Nighthawks painting as well as opposite artist Marina Abramović during her famous performance called The Artist is Present.

It’s clear that by the quality, quantity, and diversity of these memes, Sanders can go anywhere. Scroll down to see our favorite iterations of the Sanders sitting meme…so far.

Bernie Sanders became the meme king of the 59th presidential inauguration when a picture of him sitting alone in a practical winter outfit. The internet went wild putting Sanders in all sorts of situations:

Bernie Sanders cameo in Forrest Gump pic.twitter.com/HUBejIgi1k — єℓ ∂υ∂єяιиο (@IamSegni) January 21, 2021

Bernie on the iron throne pic.twitter.com/0uK4YvonHx — Stimmy Hendrix (@rocczar) January 21, 2021

this is it

this is the one pic.twitter.com/wlai2ua4oQ — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) January 21, 2021

And just like that #seashantytok has been replaced with Bernie Sanders memes. It's the circle of life. pic.twitter.com/EW7HwVegli — Dave O'Connor (@daveohsee) January 21, 2021

I am now whole. pic.twitter.com/mQEE8pNrh2 — wynter mitchell rohrbaugh (@wyntermitchell) January 22, 2021

“If I wanted to sit and watch a bunch of bad routines, I'd go back to congress!” pic.twitter.com/rl0CG0x5Tc — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) January 20, 2021

Bernie on the moon pic.twitter.com/uFtw3AGG4n — Ryan (@ryanimal34) January 21, 2021

Even classic gifs were brilliantly meme-ified.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Some of our favorite iterations of the memes include Sanders with an art history twist.

New take on a classic American mood @artinstitutechi pic.twitter.com/C8PeNZRD4l — Michael Lobel (@mlobelart) January 21, 2021

And finally, Interior of a room with a young man seated at a table. And Bernie. pic.twitter.com/8sQsEfpgoh — Ashmolean Museum (@AshmoleanMuseum) January 21, 2021

Guys I made one Joseph Kosuth

One and Three Chairs

1965 pic.twitter.com/9WmXkLGRFS — Maura Callahan (@_maura_callahan) January 21, 2021

Okay, who photoshopped Bernie in a painting of Seurat? SAJSKSJSJS pic.twitter.com/o03PRz2tCs — .psd | chillin like a villain (@alexthepizzaboi) January 21, 2021

Related Articles:

Celebs Are Using Photos of Themselves to Represent Each Month of 2020 in Funny Meme

15+ People Who Brilliantly Turned Art History into Modern-Day Memes

‘Old Me vs. New Me’ Meme Offers Valuable Tips for Eco-Friendly Living