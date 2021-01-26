Home / Design / Creative Products

“Inauguration Bernie” Meme Is Now Available as a Sweatshirt and a Crochet Doll Pattern

By Margherita Cole on January 26, 2021
Bernie Sanders Inauguration Meme Merch

Left: Chairman Sanders Crewneck Sweatshirt | Right: Bernie's Mittens Crochet Doll Pattern
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

After the photo of Bernie Sanders at the 59th presidential inauguration became a viral meme, thousands of fans enjoyed placing the warmly dressed Vermont senator in a variety of different locales.  When he was asked about the image in an interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night, Sanders said, “I was just sitting there, trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.” However, since then, Sanders' campaign has found a philanthropic and fashionable way to use the iconic image.

The team has designed a line of graphic apparel—including a unisex t-shirt, women's t-shirt, and unisex sweatshirt. Each item in the line features a cutout of the mitten-clad politician sitting in a folding chair. They are all union printed in the USA, and made from 100% organic cotton. Additionally, all of the proceeds from the apparel go towards Meals on Wheels Vermont, Feeding Chittenden, and other local charities per Sanders' request. While all of these products are currently sold out, you can check for restocks via Bernie Sanders' online store.

If you can't wait for a sweatshirt, however, textile artist Tobey King has created a beginner-friendly crochet pattern that will help you bring the “smittens” to life. Available as a PDF, this illustrated how-to guide walks crocheters through all of the steps needed to render a 9-inch doll of inauguration Bernie, from his mask to his shoes. “I wrote a Bernie Sanders doll a year ago and when I saw him trending, I tweaked the pattern to have him look like inauguration Bernie,” King explains. Scroll down to see what the adorable crocheted doll should end up looking like.

Senator Bernie Sanders has turned his viral meme from the presidential inauguration into t-shirts and a sweatshirt.

 

 

 

All of the proceeds go to local charities, including Meals on Wheels Vermont.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bernie Sanders (@berniesanders)

In addition, textile artist Tobey King has also made a crochet pattern of the Bernie Sanders meme, which is available to purchase on her Etsy store.

Bernie Sanders: StoreWebsite | Facebook | Instagram
Tobey King: Etsy | Website | Facebook 
h/t: [Rolling Stones, Design You Trust]

All images via Bernie Sanders Campaign Store and Tobey King. 

Related Articles:

20+ Hilarious Bernie Sanders Memes Inspired by His Iconic Appearance at the Inauguration

This Is the Oldest Known Photograph of a U.S. Presidential Inauguration

Who Is Amanda Gorman? Learn More About the Young Poet Laureate Who Stole the Show With Her Inauguration Poem

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Create a Work of Art When You Complete This Beautiful Gold Foil Jigsaw Puzzle
20 Thoughtful and Romantic Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
24 Romantic Gifts to Show Your Long-Distance Love Your Affection
38 Galentine’s Day Gifts to Celebrate the Ladies in Your Life
This Self-Heating Lunch Box Makes It Easy To Have a Hot Lunch on the Go
25 DIY Kits to Help You Send a Heartfelt Message This Valentine’s Day

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

9 Best Fountain Pens for Writing and Illustration
75 Funny Valentine’s Day Cards That’ll Make That Special Someone Smile
15+ Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers
40+ Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for That Special Someone
You’ll Never Guess the Brilliant Reason Why There Is a Hole in the Top of Your Pen Cap
12 Best 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.