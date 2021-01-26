“Inauguration Bernie” Meme Is Now Available as a Sweatshirt and a Crochet Doll Pattern

After the photo of Bernie Sanders at the 59th presidential inauguration became a viral meme, thousands of fans enjoyed placing the warmly dressed Vermont senator in a variety of different locales. When he was asked about the image in an interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night, Sanders said, “I was just sitting there, trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.” However, since then, Sanders' campaign has found a philanthropic and fashionable way to use the iconic image.

The team has designed a line of graphic apparel—including a unisex t-shirt, women's t-shirt, and unisex sweatshirt. Each item in the line features a cutout of the mitten-clad politician sitting in a folding chair. They are all union printed in the USA, and made from 100% organic cotton. Additionally, all of the proceeds from the apparel go towards Meals on Wheels Vermont, Feeding Chittenden, and other local charities per Sanders' request. While all of these products are currently sold out, you can check for restocks via Bernie Sanders' online store.

If you can't wait for a sweatshirt, however, textile artist Tobey King has created a beginner-friendly crochet pattern that will help you bring the “smittens” to life. Available as a PDF, this illustrated how-to guide walks crocheters through all of the steps needed to render a 9-inch doll of inauguration Bernie, from his mask to his shoes. “I wrote a Bernie Sanders doll a year ago and when I saw him trending, I tweaked the pattern to have him look like inauguration Bernie,” King explains. Scroll down to see what the adorable crocheted doll should end up looking like.

Senator Bernie Sanders has turned his viral meme from the presidential inauguration into t-shirts and a sweatshirt.

All of the proceeds go to local charities, including Meals on Wheels Vermont.

In addition, textile artist Tobey King has also made a crochet pattern of the Bernie Sanders meme, which is available to purchase on her Etsy store.

