10 Unique Birthday Gifts for Guys That Will Make His Day Extra Special

By Margherita Cole on December 2, 2020
Shopping for guys is never easy, least of all when it’s for a birthday. Fortunately, Modern Met Store has put together a selection of unique, unexpected products that will surprise him on his special day. From challenging puzzles to funny apparel to astronomy-inspired desk accessories, you're sure to find the perfect gift.

Searching for something that's as fun as it is practical? Then, look no further than Artori Design. This creative brand specializes in whimsical home decor that is “well-crafted and dabbled in humor.” The Book & Hero Bookend features a caped crusader who appears to be preventing a stack of books from falling over. Similarly, if you want to give your guy something he can use every day, the temperature-changing Planet Mug is a great contender. Simply pour a hot beverage into the cup and an illustration of the solar system will appear along with a few facts about each planet.

On the other hand, if you're shopping for a guy with a funny side, then a whimsical gift may be just what you're looking for. The Don't Be a Square, Be a Cubist Hoodie features a blueprint-like design inspired by mathematics and the 20th-century art movement of the same name. It's sure to keep him both entertained and cozy. Or, if your guy prefers to express himself with novelty socks, then he's sure to get a kick out of the Screamy Ed Socks.

Four Point Moon Puzzle

Archidoodle: The Architect's Activity Book

Steve Bowkett | $19.95

 

Don't Be a Square, Be a Cubist Unisex Hoodie

 

Book & Hero Superhero Bookend

Artori Design | $27.50

 

Temperature-Changing Planet Mug

 

Small Wooden Dog Stack Game

Comma | $20

 

642 Things to Draw

 

Mars Dust Globe

Humango | $35

 

Deskspace Planetary System Series

DeskX | $129

 

Screamy Ed Socks

Chattyfeet | $12.50

 

The Great Wave 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Eurographics | $19.95

 

