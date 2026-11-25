This December, Miami becomes the place to be for art lovers. Art Miami and its sister fair, CONTEXT Art Miami, have just revealed their participating artists and galleries for 2026, and the lineup doesn’t disappoint. Returning to One Herald Plaza, Dec. 1–6, the two fairs will bring together an international mix of galleries, artists, collectors, and contemporary art enthusiasts for the 36th edition of Art Miami and the 14th edition of CONTEXT.

Art Miami 2026 will feature work from galleries hailing from 25 countries, representing major art destinations including London, Paris, Berlin, Seoul, Hong Kong, Dubai, Istanbul, and Bogotá. Visitors can enjoy both modern and contemporary art, from the modern masters and Pop Art icons of the 20th century to contemporary painting, sculpture, photography, design, and new media.

Returning exhibitors include Allouche Gallery, Ascaso Gallery, Boccara Gallery, Ethan Cohen Gallery, and Opera Gallery, alongside more than 20 galleries from Miami and the surrounding South Florida region. Artist Lucy Sparrow will also return following the success of her felt candy store installation at last year’s fair. She will reveal her new installation, The Money Laundry, a hand-felted, interactive laundromat featuring hand-painted cash, passports, and luxury watches.

Meanwhile, CONTEXT Art Miami will once again shine a spotlight on emerging and mid-career artists. Its 14th edition will feature international galleries presenting new and recent works, solo exhibitions, curated projects, and immersive installations. Participating galleries include Bel-Air Fine Art, Hilton Contemporary, Iconic Images Gallery, and Uniquity Art Gallery, among many others.

Another major highlight across both fairs will be the celebration of artist and activist Shepard Fairey, who will receive the 2026 Art Miami Lifetime Visionary Award. Recognized for his influential practice spanning street art, graphic design, and political activism, Fairey will be honored with a curated presentation of his work in Art Miami's VIP Lounge.

Both Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami run between Dec. 1–6, at One Herald Plaza in Downtown Miami. Tickets are available online at Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami.

Art Miami and its sister fair, CONTEXT Art Miami, have just revealed their participating artists and galleries for 2026.

Visitors can enjoy both modern and contemporary art, from the modern masters and Pop Art icons to contemporary paintings, photography, and sculpture.

Discover some of the remarkable artists whose work will be on display.

Exhibition Information :

Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami

December 1–6, 2026

One Herald Plaza

NE 14th Street & Biscayne Bay, Miami, FL 33132, United States

Art Miami: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Art Miami.