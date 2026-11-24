Design Miami, one of the most exciting events of Miami Art Week, is back for the 22nd edition of its flagship fair. The event, devoted to contemporary collectible design, returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center with a lineup of 75 international galleries, museum-quality presentations, and a curatorial theme that celebrates the creatives behind the works on display.

The theme, Unveiling, calls for the viewers to truly observe each object, deciphering what inspired the artist to create them, and the surrounding stories behind their choices. These may be hiding in plain sight or several times removed from the final result, reflecting something deeply personal or rooted in the artist’s culture. Unveiling is then divided among four curatorial threads, each with different approaches and best represented by certain artists, techniques, and galleries.

Design Miami is back with with a lineup of 75 international galleries and a curatorial theme that celebrates the creatives behind the works on display.

First up is Process as Aesthetic: Unveiling the Hand of the Maker. This theme highlights the creative process, particularly the techniques, labor, and experimentation that come to determine an object’s aesthetic, regarding these steps as a vehicle for expression. This can be seen in the ceramic works of Bouke de Vries and Pippin Drysdale; Caroline Desile’s architecture-influenced Totem 1; Richard Haining’s STACKED creations, made up of thousands of pieces of salvaged New York City wood; and Man Ray’s Optic-Topic mask, the centerpiece of this division.

Meanwhile, Subverting Archetypes: The Familiar, Reimagined, takes a more surrealist route, blurring the line between the familiar and the uncanny, asking viewers to reassess to what they think they know. Such is the case of a selection of 20th-century tapestries by Le Corbusier, Sonia Delaunay, and Alexander Calder. This section also features the work of Brazilian designer Lucas Recchia, who blends metal with fused glass, and a wall piece by Jaydan Moore, who turns found, silver-plated tableware into sculptural forms.

Material poetry: Unveiling material potential explores the expectations materials carry, alongside their emotional, sensory, and imaginative possibilities. This is best represented by the work of Dutch designer Frederik Molenschot and Franco-Swedish designer Ingrid Donat, with the former approaching bronze as heavy and imposing, and the latter as luminous and weightless. Fernando Mastrangelo also touches on this with a monolithic sculpture cast from glass and sand that conceals an expandable cabinet within its architectural form.

Finally, Mirrors of Society and Place: Unveiling Identity, Culture, and Locality assesses how design can convey identity, values, culture, and collective memory. After all, objects can become reflections of the societies and environments from which they emerge. For this, the fair presents a selection of mid-century Brazilian design, including works by Joaquim Tenreiro, Jorge Zalszupin, and José Zanine Caldas, while also looking their influence on contemporary creatives. Meanwhile, African artists Amber Cowan, Donté Hayes, hettler.tüllmann, Nobuhito Nishigawara, Simphiwe Mbunyuza, and Virginia Leonard Samburu present pieces inspired by Kenya’s landscapes and architecture.

Design Miami will run on Dec. 1–6. Members, Collectors, and Press Previews will take place on Dec. 1, with a VIP Preview on the morning of Dec. 2. Public Show Days start on Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. To plan your visit and get tickets, visit Design Miami’s website. To stay up to date, follow Design Miami on Instagram.

Exhibition Information :

Design Miami

December 1–6, 2026

Miami Beach Convention Center

Convention Center Drive & 19th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Design Miami: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by FITZ & CO.