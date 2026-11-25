Art Basel Miami Beach is preparing to bring the international art world together for another year. The fair has announced additional details for its 2026 edition, including major gallery presentations, digital art projects, artist conversations, and public installations throughout South Florida. With 272 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and territories, the event will offer a wide-ranging look at contemporary art and the ideas shaping it.

The newly announced gallery presentations span several generations and mediums. Brazilian artist Rosana Paulino will present her first bronze sculpture, Crisálida (2025–26), with Mendes Wood DM. Other highlights include a new painting by Shara Hughes at David Kordansky Gallery and monumental bronze sculpture by Wangechi Mutu at Gladstone. A joint presentation by Ortuzar and Crèvecœur will feature paintings by Ernie Barnes, coinciding with an exhibition of his work at ICA Miami. Miami-based Spinello Projects will also make its debut in the Galleries sector, showcasing artists from the Latin American and Caribbean diaspora.

Digital art will have an expanded presence through Zero 10: Generation, the initiative’s largest edition to date. Curated by Karen Archey and Eli Scheinman, it brings together 21 exhibitors across 19 projects. The presentations explore generative art, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. The program also looks to the history of digital experimentation, with a presentation on early computer art in Latin America and a new collaboration with Google Arts & Culture.

The fair’s Conversations program will explore the connections between art and other cultural fields, including sports and technology. Across four days, artists, curators, and public figures will discuss topics ranging from creative practice to identity and representation.

A dedicated Art & Sports series features NBA champion Kevin Love, soccer star Crystal Dunn, and Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty co-owner Clara Wu Tsai. The program also includes a panel with the NFL examining portraiture and legacy in professional football.

Beyond the convention center, public art and museum exhibitions will extend the experience across Greater Miami. In Collins Park, Between Tides, a collaboration with Public Art Fund, transforms six ping-pong tables into playable sculptural installations designed by artists.

The Art Basel Awards will also return for a second year, recognizing achievements across the contemporary art world. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Miami Beach’s New World Center.

Art Basel Miami Beach takes place Dec. 4–6, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. VIP preview days are scheduled for December 2–3.

Art Basel Miami Beach returns with 272 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and territories.

New gallery presentations spotlight contemporary artists and major works, including Rosana Paulino’s first bronze sculpture.

Zero 10 expands its digital art program with 21 exhibitors exploring AI, generative art, and emerging technologies.

Artist talks, the Art Basel Awards, and public installations bring the fair’s programming beyond the convention center and across Greater Miami.

Exhibition Information :

Art Basel Miami Beach 2026

December 4–6, 2026

Miami Beach Convention Center

1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, Florida

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Art Basel.