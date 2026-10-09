This Purrfect Tech Accessory Helps Get Your Paws off Your Phone

Go hands-free with your phone when you outfit your desk with the purrfect tech accessory. Kikkerland Design is known for its playful products that bring joy, whether it’s through window prisms or making your own music box. Its Cat Beechwood Phone Stand is arguably more practical, but the elegant shape of the carved wooden stand is both fun and functional.

Made from 100% beechwood, this minimalist tech helper is designed so the cat’s tail displays your phone or tablet at a slight angle. It makes for easy viewing in vertical or horizontal mode; whether you’re following a recipe or binging your latest Netflix obsession, you don’t have to worry about your phone going askew. Better yet, the Cat Beechwood Phone Stand is brand-agnostic, meaning it fits most phones and tablets.

Get your paws on this product at My Modern Met Store.

The Cat Beechwood Phone Stand is the purrfect way to display your phone or tablet on your desk. Its tail displays your device at a slight angle for easy viewing.

Kikkerland Design is known for its playful products that bring joy. Here are more of its offerings:

Solar Frida

Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker

Make Your Own Music Box Kit

Cat Butt Magnets

Animal Multi Tool

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