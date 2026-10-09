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This Purrfect Tech Accessory Helps Get Your Paws off Your Phone

By Sara Barnes on October 9, 2026
Beechwood Cat Phone Stand

Regular Price: $15 | Member Price: $12.75

Go hands-free with your phone when you outfit your desk with the purrfect tech accessory. Kikkerland Design is known for its playful products that bring joy, whether it’s through window prisms or making your own music box. Its Cat Beechwood Phone Stand is arguably more practical, but the elegant shape of the carved wooden stand is both fun and functional.

Made from 100% beechwood, this minimalist tech helper is designed so the cat’s tail displays your phone or tablet at a slight angle. It makes for easy viewing in vertical or horizontal mode; whether you’re following a recipe or binging your latest Netflix obsession, you don’t have to worry about your phone going askew. Better yet, the Cat Beechwood Phone Stand is brand-agnostic, meaning it fits most phones and tablets.

Get your paws on this product at My Modern Met Store.

The Cat Beechwood Phone Stand is the purrfect way to display your phone or tablet on your desk. Its tail displays your device at a slight angle for easy viewing.

Beechwood Cat Phone Stand

Regular Price: $15 | Member Price: $12.75

 

Kikkerland Design is known for its playful products that bring joy. Here are more of its offerings:

 

Solar Frida

Solar Frida by Kikkerland

Regular Price: $44 | Member Price: $37.40

 

Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker

Kikkerland Rainbow Maker

Regular Price: $40 | Member Price: $34

 

Make Your Own Music Box Kit

Make Your Own Music Box

Regular Price: $40 | Member Price: $34

 

Cat Butt Magnets

Cat Butt Magnets

Regular Price: $22.50 | Member Price: $19.13

 

Animal Multi Tool

Animal Multi Tool by Kikkerland Design

Regular Price: $24.50 | Member Price: $20.83

 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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