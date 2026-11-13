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Hunker Down in Style With These Artsy Ways To Get Cozy at Home

By Sara Barnes on November 13, 2026

Cozy Activities for Home

As temperatures drop and days get shorter, many of us hunker down at home. This seasonal shift also makes for a great time to enjoy cozy activities, whether it’s arts, crafts, cooking, puzzling, or playing games. My Modern Met Store has it all, with a stylish, creative twist on otherwise ordinary items like playing cards or colored pencils. You’ll just need to decide what you want to do first!

Set an end-of-year goal to learn a new craft by working on an embroidery kit from Kiriki Press. Start simple with a Bat Embroidery Kit, which invites you to stitch a bat plushie. It’s ideal for embroidery newbies because it uses basic stitches sparingly. Once you’re feeling more confident, try one of the more advanced doll kits, like a sheep wearing a sweater.

Maybe crafts aren’t your thing, but cooking is. Late fall into winter is soup season, making it time to bring the Nessie Ladle into your kitchen. This adorable tool puts the “fun” in functional, modeled after the legendary Loch Ness monster that’s said to live in the Scottish Highlands. The ladle has a 10-inch-long handle, so you can use it in deep pots, and four little feet keep it upright. Once you’ve taken the pot off the stove, let it rest on the silicone Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet.

Scroll down for more ways to stay cozy at home.

As temperatures drop and days get shorter, many of us hunker down at home.

 

Bat Embroidery Kit

Bat Embroidery Kit

Regular Price: $24 | Member Price: $20.40

 

It’s also a great time to enjoy cozy activities, whether it’s arts, crafts, cooking, puzzling, or playing games. My Modern Met Store has it all.

 

Sheep Embroidery Kit

Sheep Embroidery Kit

Regular Price: $22 | Member Price: $18.70

 

Nessie Ladle

Nessie Ladle

Regular Price: $16.95 | Member Price: $14.41

 

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

Grizzly Trivet

Regular Price: $19.95 | Member Price: $16.96

 

Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

Wooden Geode Jigsaw Puzzles

Regular Price: $95 | Member Price: $80.75

 

Earth Jigsaw Puzzle

Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle Inspired by Earth

Regular Price: $120 | Member Price: $102

 

OBEY RED Playing Cards

OBEY Playing Cards

Regular Price: $19.95 | Member Price: $16.96

 

Colorbrush

Art Supplies With Colored Pencils and Watercolor Brush

Regular Price: $18 | Member Price: $15.30

 

Double Rainbow Dual-Ended Colored Pencils

Double Edge Colored Pencils

Regular Price: $12 | Member Price: $10.20

 

Paint by Sticker: Work of Art

Paint by Sticker

Regular Price: $16.99 | Member Price: $14.40

 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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