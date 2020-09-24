Hasbro Releases ‘Disney Villains’ Monopoly That Encourages Players To Be Extra Devious

Most Monopoly fans know that you have to be pretty ruthless if you want to win the property trading board game. But get ready to be extra devious; Hasbro has just released a “Disney villains” edition. Rather than acquiring and selling real estate, players of the Disney Villain Monopoly game must buy other villains' contracts to build the best gang of Disney baddies.

The new edition lets you play as one of six iconic Disney villains: Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, Hook from Peter Pan, Scar from The Lion King, the Evil Queen from Snow White, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, or Jafar from Aladdin. Each character has a unique power that is activated after you pass GO. As you move around the board, you are encouraged to plot and thieve your way to victory. The game also includes “Poison Apple Cards” that give players advantages such as stealing coins and contracts as well as placing free thickets that hinder others. To win, prove you're the evilest of all—without losing all your money.

Think you have what it takes? Find out by playing this Monopoly game. You can buy the Disney Villain Monopoly edition on Amazon.

The new Disney Villains Monopoly encourages players to scheme and steal their way to victory.

Hasbro Pulse: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

h/t: [POPSUGAR]

All images via Hasbro Pulse.

