12 Creative Ways to Display Your Favorite Photos From Instant Cameras

By Madeleine Muzdakis on April 9, 2021
Polaroid Fujifilm Instax Picture Frame Holder Display

Photo: Stock Photos from MARTIN LAUGE VILLADSEN/Shutterstock
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Instant photos are charming. There's something about a camera popping out a blank sheet of film and watching the image develop before your eyes that conjures feelings of nostalgia for another era.

Although these types of photos seem like a thing of the past—especially with smartphones—there are devices today that have allowed instant photos to thrive. The Polaroid Original and Fujifilm Instax Mini are two popular ways to capture analog images.

But once you've got a collection of pictures, what do you do with them? That's where DIY  and creative frames come in handy. Take your best images from your adventures and creatively display them to brighten up your space. Scroll down for some “instant” inspiration for displaying your favorite photos.

 

Need some “instant” inspiration for displaying your instant photos? Read on for DIY and creative frames.

Instax Mini Polaroid

Photo: Stock Photos from SAVANEVICH VIKTAR/Shutterstock

 

DIY Options for Displaying Your Pics

Hanging Display

Polaroid Instax Wide Clothesline Hanging

Photo: Stock Photos from IRANTZU ARBAIZAGOITIA/Shutterstock

You've probably seen people display photos with a clothesline and cute pins. Take this type of display to the next level by placing the clothesline and photos within a recycled or vintage frame. You'll find helpful instructions on how to do this from Finding Delight.

 

Block Gallery Wall

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Machelle V & Malissa L (@ajoyfulriot)

This Polaroid-style gallery wall is mounted on wooden blocks. These instructions from A Joyful Riot teach you how to imitate real Polaroids, but you could also mount actual pictures using glue.

 

Picture Coasters

Polaroid Coaster Craft

Photo: Stock Photos from DENIZKA/Shutterstock

Technically, you do not need instant images to create these adorable coasters, but they'd look great on a set of them. Grab some Mod Podge, and follow these instructions from Darkroom & Dearly.

 

Etsy Instax and Polaroid Display Solutions Too Cute to Pass Up

Felted Adorable Foods

Felted Instax Photo Stand

Happiimii | $15

These absolutely adorable felted foods are the cutest way to display your Instax mini images. Choose from buttery pancakes, an animated bread loaf, or even a tiny toaster. (Etsy shop Happiimii even has adorable “cheesecake” headbands for your next fiesta.)

 

Rustic Clip Frame

Fitting any sized Instax or Polaroid image, this rustic frame is easy to hang and features convenient clips for your snapshots. Perfect for farmhouse décor, this style of frame allows you to easily swap your shots as you continue to make memories or as the seasons change.

 

The Friends Frame

Friends Instax Magnet

Tucson Dream | $7.60+

Your job's a joke, you're broke, your love life's DOA… but at least you have this cute magnetic frame for your Instax minis. Bring the magic of Friends Monica and Rachel's deeply improbable apartment to your home, and fill this frame with images of your real-life friends.

 

Concrete Clips

Industrial chic and easy to use—these simple photo clips will dress up your home office space. Hand-poured and painted, these little beauties are not likely to be tipped over by wind from an open window.

 

Custom Pressed Flower Frame

These custom frames come in different sizes and color options. Each one is bespoke, with real pressed flowers chosen to compliment the image. The best news? You do not need an instant photo to create this magic. The instant photo is created from one you send digitally to the artist.

 

'80s Neon Plastic

Neon Polaroid Frames

LaserChimp | $7.15

The aesthetic of the 1980s is back. Shoot with a Polaroid camera and share the results in these affordable neon acrylic frames. Pro tip: Polaroids were actually not meant to be shaken. For better results, tuck them in a warm, dry, dark place.

 

Simple Wooden Stand

Instax Wooden Photo Stand

itsmejulialynn | $15.99+

This beautifully crafted wooden stand holds six Instax mini images, or however many can fit for images of other sizes. This stand comes in tons of colors and wood stains, and can even be personalized.

 

Modern Spherical Holder

Polaroid Holder

mstudioo | $14.33+

This spherical jesmonite photo holder is hand-poured, and it won't scratch your desk as the bottom is conveniently corked. Bring a modern flair to a vintage medium by displaying your Polaroids or Instax wide photos.

 

Minimalist Framing

Scandinavian Wood Frame

FrogFrame | $11.05

This simple birch and elastic Polaroid frame is reminiscent of Scandinavian design. Change your picture at will and enjoy the simplicity of your shot in the spotlight, unbothered by fuss.

 

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
