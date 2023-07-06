Home / Design / Creative Products

You Can Attach This Tent to Your Paddle Board to Sleep on the Water

By Margherita Cole on July 6, 2023
Floating Tent by BAJAO

From gazing at the stars to being surrounded by a quiet calm, there's a lot to enjoy about camping. We usually think of sleeping on land, when we talk about camping, but BAJAO is offering a new way to experience the outdoors. The German brand has created an all-in-one tent that can be affixed to your paddle board so that you can sleep on the water and not get wet.

Called BAJAO Cabin, this innovative product fits any paddle board longer than 11 feet 6 inches and comes with stabilizing pipes so that the tent remains safely attached. While you can't bring this tent onto waterways, you can use it to sleep on calm bodies of water. All you have to do is use a pump to inflate the pipes, a process that takes under two minutes.

In addition to providing shelter from the sun, this tent also includes a barrier to keep insects out. And if you're ever in the mood to look at the moon, you can remove the flysheet on top and still have a transparent layer to deter bugs. BAJAO Cabin also features a durable and waterproof floor made from 150D Oxford polyester fabric. This makes the tent usable for water, but also on other surfaces like mud, sand, or rock. When it's not in use, the tent can be packed down into an easy-to-carry backpack.

BAJAO's all-in-one tent is currently running a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, where you can purchase it for the early-bird price of $412.

German brand BAJAO is sharing a new way to experience the outdoors.

Floating Tent by BAJAO

They've designed an all-in-one tent that can be taken onto the water.

Floating Tent by BAJAO

This product can be affixed to most paddle boards, providing protection from the sun.

Floating Tent by BAJAO

It also includes stabilizing pipes so you can safely spend the night on the water.

Floating Tent by BAJAO

The BAJAO Cabin can also be used on land, including rocky or muddy surfaces.

Floating Tent by BAJAO Floating Tent by BAJAO

You can also remove the flysheet so that you have a view of the stars at night.

Floating Tent by BAJAO

See BAJAO Cabin at work in these videos:

BAJAO Cabin: Indiegogo
h/t: [HICONSUMPTION]

All images via BAJAO.

