Delicate Tattoos Inspired by Traditional Chinese Painting Tell Stories Within Long Rectangles

Beijing-based tattoo artist Franky Yang creates ethereal body art inspired by traditional Chinese paintings. Like windows to another world, she contains each of her refined illustrations inside long, thin rectangles, which stretch across her clients' arms, legs, and torsos. Within these geometric shapes are detailed visions of rocky mountainsides, luscious forests, and twinkling seascapes.

Yang uses the constraints of a rectangular panel to frame her artwork in an engaging way. While the majority of the landscapes are confined to the interiors of these geometric shapes, the artist will enhance the design by allowing a few features to “break free” from the invisible borders. From soaring cranes to scarlet suns to blossoming tree branches, these subtle touches add a special energy to the otherwise encapsulated pieces. Some of her more ambitious body art includes several environmental elements that rattle the frame of the tattoo, like an orca jumping out of the ocean with tumultuous waves splashing out of bounds.

Beijing-based artist Franky Yang creates incredible body art inspired by traditional Chinese paintings.

She “contains” her art within long rectangles and other geometric shapes.

