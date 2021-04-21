Home / Design / Creative Products

This Beautiful Typography Poster Will Inspire You To Live Your Best Life

By Margherita Cole on April 21, 2021
Typography Poster by Holstee

Holstee | $28-$36

More and more, it feels as though modern life is full of stressors and obligations, and short on enough time to get things done—especially the things that matter most to you. This conflict is exactly what triggered two brothers to create paper goods brand Holstee, which encourages people to live both fully and mindfully.

“Living with intention is an ongoing practice, not a destination,” co-founders Mike and Dave say on their website. Their line of inspirational products is designed to help others live a more meaningful life. And, at the center of this goal is the Holstee Manifesto Poster, which encapsulates the brand's unique “definition of success.” This includes following your passion, finding deep connections with other people, and appreciating good food.

The striking black and white print is designed by artist Rachael Beresh and features a bold typeface in varying sizes on a crisp white background. Among the assemblage of essential reminders are phrases like, “This is your life. Do what you love, and do it often.” As well as, “Life is about the people you meet, and the things you create with them so go out and start creating.” To make this poster even more of a visual delight, the creators used letterpress printing on high-quality cotton paper. It is available as 12″ x 16″ and 18″ x 24″.

Scroll down to see more images of this stunning poster, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Hang this beautiful typography poster in your room to inspire your day.

 

Holstee Manifesto Poster

Typography Poster by Holstee

Typography Poster by Holstee

Typography Poster by Holstee

Typography Poster by Holstee

Typography Poster by Holstee

Typography Poster by Holstee

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
