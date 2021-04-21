More and more, it feels as though modern life is full of stressors and obligations, and short on enough time to get things done—especially the things that matter most to you. This conflict is exactly what triggered two brothers to create paper goods brand Holstee, which encourages people to live both fully and mindfully.

“Living with intention is an ongoing practice, not a destination,” co-founders Mike and Dave say on their website. Their line of inspirational products is designed to help others live a more meaningful life. And, at the center of this goal is the Holstee Manifesto Poster, which encapsulates the brand's unique “definition of success.” This includes following your passion, finding deep connections with other people, and appreciating good food.

The striking black and white print is designed by artist Rachael Beresh and features a bold typeface in varying sizes on a crisp white background. Among the assemblage of essential reminders are phrases like, “This is your life. Do what you love, and do it often.” As well as, “Life is about the people you meet, and the things you create with them so go out and start creating.” To make this poster even more of a visual delight, the creators used letterpress printing on high-quality cotton paper. It is available as 12″ x 16″ and 18″ x 24″.

Hang this beautiful typography poster in your room to inspire your day.

