80 Documentaries From Kino Lorber Are Free to Watch on YouTube

By Margherita Cole on December 29, 2022
Screenshot From MC Escher Documentary

Photo: “M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity”

While reading biographies is a great way to learn about famous figures from history, seeing their lives played out in films can offer a fresh perspective. Now, anyone interested in discovering more about their favorite artists, musicians, and cultural icons, can check out a playlist of documentaries from film distributor Kino Lorber. All 80 films—ranging from an hour to two hours long—are free to watch on YouTube.

Among this diverse collection of documentaries are features dedicated to much-loved creative figures like M.C. Escher. Directed by Robin Lutz and narrated by Stephen Fry, this film, titled M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity, includes excerpts from the Dutch artist's letters and correspondence and insight into his legacy of tesselation art. Similarly, the program titled Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil offers a look at one of art history's more elusive painters responsible for creating the incomparable The Garden of Earthly Delights.

In addition to artists, this collection of documentaries also has content dedicated to world-renowned musicians like Elvis Presley. The hour-and-a-half-long film, titled Elvis: Return to Tupelo, walks through the entertainer’s humble beginnings in the South to his transformation into the “King of Rock and Roll.” Alternatively, the film Captured on Films: The True Story of Marion Davies, shines a light on the life and performances of 1920s comedy actress Marion Davies, narrated by Charlize Theron.

You can check out Kino Lorber's full playlist of documentaries on YouTube.

Film distributor Kino Lorber has made 80 documentaries free to watch on YouTube, covering art, music, and more.

Some of the videos cover artistic icons like M.C. Escher, Hieronymus Bosch, and Hilma af Klint.

You can find the full playlist of films available on YouTube.

h/t: [Open Culture]

All images via YouTube.

