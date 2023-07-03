Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Introduces a 2,660-Piece Hogwarts Castle and Grounds Set That Harry Potter Fans Will Love

By Regina Sienra on July 3, 2023
The Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle And Grounds LEGO set

Whether you are a fan of Harry Potter or not, you’ve likely heard of Hogwarts. Though it’s often the backdrop to the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends, thee wizarding school is almost like a character itself. The castle and its grounds are home to enigmatic creatures and deadly secrets, many of them crucial to the development of the series. Paying tribute to the most charming location of the Wizarding World, LEGO has announced a 2,660-piece Harry Potter set called Hogwarts Castle and Grounds.

This is not the first LEGO set dedicated to Hogwarts—and that doesn't include the amazing fan-made models done throughout the years. It is, however, the first to feature the grounds of the castle and the Black Lake. If you're familiar with the Harry Potter saga, you know that the surrounding areas of the castle are just as compelling and full of life as Hogwarts itself.

Once assembled, the new Hogwarts Castle and Grounds LEGO set stands at over 8.5 inches high, 13.5 inches wide, and 10 inches deep. Rather than taking up an entire table, its compact size makes it the perfect accessory for your bookshelf. It's almost as if it was designed to be proudly positioned alongside your hardcover Harry Potter collection.

The most noticeable architectural aspects of the castle are present, such as the Astronomy Tower, the Great Hall, the greenhouses, and that wooden bridge that inspires many reflective conversations. Yet one of the most exciting elements of the Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set is that it also features some of the castle's iconic sites as little rooms on the base of the model. From the frightening Chamber of Secrets to the potions classroom that saw Harry deal with professor Snape throughout the years, you can revisit your favorite scenes from the story.

Some of the other locations and elements that this set includes are the Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage, and the Weasley's Ford Anglia in the branches of the Whomping Willow. For those who hold Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone dear to their hearts, the model features two of the most beloved locations of the movie—the Winged Key room and the chessboard chamber.

Because no castle could exist without its devoted architect, the Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set includes a gold-colored minifigure of its creator. To complete the display, you can position it next to the elegant “Hogwarts Castle” nameplate.

The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set is now available for pre-order on the LEGO webstore, with a release date of September 1, 2023. If you simply can't wait to go back, you can browse other Hogwarts LEGO sets on Amazon and Target.

