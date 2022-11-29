LEGO Introduces Minifigures With Diverse Set of Skin Tones, Including Vitiligo

LEGO released an exciting new set with 2,339 pieces called Table Football. The LEGO Ideas creation is a playable table football game (also known as table soccer or foosball), complete with color-coordinating sliding knobs, a cheering section, and customizable minifigures. The incredible 44 hairstyles and 43 heads that are included in the set has LEGO fans talking about representation and inclusion.

While LEGO is known for its iconic yellow minifigures, the company has been releasing realistic skin tones since the early 2000s. Over the years, LEGO has created seven colors to represent different skin tones. These lifelike colors were once reserved for licensed sets to make the minifigures closely resemble beloved characters and actors. These tones have now entered the non-licensed LEGO space with the creation of Table Football, and fans are applauding the company.

One Twitter user remarks, “Finally, a set with poc that isn’t just 1 or 2 characters in a stars wars/ jurrassic [sic] park lineup.” The user also pointed out that skin tones representing people of color had expressions other than “angry/grimacing,” an issue that Women’s Brick Initiative discussed in detail along with other results from their survey about LEGO skin tones. The LEGO fan concluded, “We’ve been needing something like this for a decade. Thank you kings and queens at Lego.”

Fans are also talking about one customization piece that is brand new to LEGO minifigures, marking the beginning of a new kind of inclusion for the brand—a LEGO minifigure head that has vitiligo. “I have vitiligo. Pretty cool to see a Lego minifigure with it,” says Redditor GatheringMatter. Another fan replied, “I came to say the exact same thing! Thanks Lego.”

Despite the praise, many have pointed out that the price LEGO is assigning to the set with such a diverse range of skin tones—$249.99—is a big paywall for fans. However, one LEGO builder counters, “You have no idea how much time and money it takes to find non white minifigs pieces on bricklink.” Bricklink, a fan-created site, sells individual LEGO pieces, from minifigure heads to entire sets. The fan continues, “The set is a miracle for anyone of color, I'm hyped.”

LEGO’s website states, “As children shape their own worlds with LEGO bricks, we play our part in having a positive impact on the world they live in today and will inherit in the future.” It seems this set is a step towards that direction, with an emphasis on inclusion and representation. In a tweet replying to a fan, LEGO says, “We want every one of our fans – wherever they live and whatever they look like – to be able to imagine themselves as part of the stories and worlds they’re creating!”

The LEGO Ideas Table Football set is available to purchase at the LEGO store. Scroll below to see some images of this incredible set.

Among the range of skin tones included in the set, many have pointed out that there is a minifigure head with vitiligo—a major first for the company.

LEGO states, “We want every one of our fans – wherever they live and whatever they look like – to be able to imagine themselves as part of the stories and worlds they’re creating!”

