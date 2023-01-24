Home / Classes / Academy

5 Beginner-Friendly Online Art Classes That Will Ignite Your Creativity in 2023

By Sara Barnes on January 24, 2023
Portrait Drawing by Melissa de Nobrega

Once the calendar turns to January 1, a lot of us get into “new year, new me” mode. If you’re someone who believes the best-laid plans start at the beginning of the year, why not endeavor to ignite your creativity? My Modern Met Academy is making that easier than ever with our variety of online courses in drawing, painting, crafting, and photography. Every class is broken down into bite-sized lessons, and you can watch it as many times as you like, from anywhere with an internet connection.

If you’re new to art, we’ve got beginner-level classes that anyone will enjoy. One of our most popular courses says it right in the title: Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil. Taught by artist Demi Lang, she takes you step by step through her process of drawing buildings, using a combination of ink and colored pencils. The comprehensive course is a little over three hours long and will provide you the foundation for sketching more architecture long after you've completed it.

Scroll down for more classes to try on My Modern Met Academy and get 2023 started off right.

Learn something new this year when you enroll in an online art class on My Modern Met Academy. Here are five to try:

 

Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings

Painting Class Taught by Nitika Ale

Appreciate the beauty of flowers in a whole new way when you learn how to paint them using an abstract style and acrylic pigment. You’ll learn how to curate inspiring images, break down the essential techniques, and craft your own dreamy floral imagery.

Abstract Floral Painting by Nitika AleAbstract Floral Painting ClassAbstract Floral Painting by Nitika AlePainting Class Taught by Nitika Ale

 

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

Architectural Illustration by Demi Lang

Ever wish you could create a realistic drawing of a building? Architectural illustrator Demi Lang will help you achieve your goal by breaking down her techniques and processes in bite-sized lessons. In the end, you'll come away with your own charming architectural illustration.

Architectural Illustration by Demi LangArchitectural Illustration by Demi LangArchitectural Illustration by Demi Lang

 

Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like

Portrait Drawing by Melissa de Nobrega
This course breaks down one of the most complex subjects—the human face—into something approachable including anatomical discussion and tips and tricks revealed every step of the way.

Portrait Drawing by Melissa de NobregaPortrait Drawing by Melissa de NobregaPortrait Drawing by Melissa de Nobrega

 

Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase

Hand Lettering Art by Danison Fronda
Begin your hand lettering journey with the delightful Danison Fronda. In this course, you'll learn the basics of hand lettering and how to cultivate your own writing style.

Hand Lettering Art by Danison FrondaHand Lettering Art by Danison FrondaHand Lettering Art by Danison Fronda

 

Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag

Crochet Class by Khara Plicanic
Have some crafty fun when you fashion this fringy bag. New to crocheting? No problem! You'll learn how to create the bag from start to finish.

Crochet Class by Khara PlicanicCrochet Class by Khara PlicanicCrochet Class by Khara Plicanic

