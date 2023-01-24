5 Beginner-Friendly Online Art Classes That Will Ignite Your Creativity in 2023

Once the calendar turns to January 1, a lot of us get into “new year, new me” mode. If you’re someone who believes the best-laid plans start at the beginning of the year, why not endeavor to ignite your creativity? My Modern Met Academy is making that easier than ever with our variety of online courses in drawing, painting, crafting, and photography. Every class is broken down into bite-sized lessons, and you can watch it as many times as you like, from anywhere with an internet connection.

If you’re new to art, we’ve got beginner-level classes that anyone will enjoy. One of our most popular courses says it right in the title: Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil. Taught by artist Demi Lang, she takes you step by step through her process of drawing buildings, using a combination of ink and colored pencils. The comprehensive course is a little over three hours long and will provide you the foundation for sketching more architecture long after you've completed it.

Scroll down for more classes to try on My Modern Met Academy and get 2023 started off right.

Learn something new this year when you enroll in an online art class on My Modern Met Academy. Here are five to try:

Appreciate the beauty of flowers in a whole new way when you learn how to paint them using an abstract style and acrylic pigment. You’ll learn how to curate inspiring images, break down the essential techniques, and craft your own dreamy floral imagery.

Ever wish you could create a realistic drawing of a building? Architectural illustrator Demi Lang will help you achieve your goal by breaking down her techniques and processes in bite-sized lessons. In the end, you'll come away with your own charming architectural illustration.



This course breaks down one of the most complex subjects—the human face—into something approachable including anatomical discussion and tips and tricks revealed every step of the way.



Begin your hand lettering journey with the delightful Danison Fronda. In this course, you'll learn the basics of hand lettering and how to cultivate your own writing style.



Have some crafty fun when you fashion this fringy bag. New to crocheting? No problem! You'll learn how to create the bag from start to finish.

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Gain Inky Inspiration When You Enroll in This Animal Portrait in Colored Inks Course

Learn To Take Professional Photos of Your Pup in This Introductory Pet Photography Class

Learn How to Sketch Structures in This Comprehensive Class on Architectural Illustration

Start Sketching Anyone When You Enroll in This Online Portrait Drawing Class

Learn How to Enhance Your Embroidery With Printed Fabrics in This Online Craft Class

Learn To Let Your Paint Brush Flow in This Freeing Abstract Floral Art Class

Learn to Letter When You Enroll in This Beginner Hand Lettering Online Course

Recreate Nature’s Exquisite Dappled Light When You Enroll in This Online Painting Class