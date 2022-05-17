Start Your Creative Journey When You Enroll in These Popular Online Classes

Looking for a way to unleash your creativity? Well, then look no further than My Modern Met Academy. Our online learning website is dedicated to helping you hone your art and photography skills. If you need a place to start, check out some of the most popular classes on our platform. These courses run the gamut and range from technical architectural drawing and portraiture to pet photography and abstract floral painting. You’re sure to find something that you’ll enjoy.

In our popular illustration courses Architectural Illustration and Portrait Drawing for Beginners, you’ll start with the basics of how to sketch the subject at hand. Instructors Demi Lang and Melissa De Nobrega, respectively, both begin by covering the essential things to know before drawing buildings and people. By taking these classes, you’ll build a sketching foundation that will allow you to translate the skills into other works.

Another course great for beginners is Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings with Nitika Ale. You don’t need to know how to draw flowers before taking this course. Ale will introduce you to an expressive form of artmaking that’s less concerned with the form of the flowers and more interested in abstract techniques that convey color and movement.

Many folks have a furry friend, so it’s no surprise that our Introduction to Pet Photography has proven popular. Taught by Belinda Richards, this intermediate-level course will go over how to shoot pictures of pups in a studio setting. Before taking this class, you’ll want to make sure you know how to use the manual settings on your camera and be familiar with the basics of the practice.

The comprehensive Architectural Illustration will teach you how to draw buildings.

Taught by artist Demi Lang, she uses pen and colored pencil to bring structures to life.

See what you'll learn in the class:

Another course great for beginners is Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings with Nitika Ale.

You don’t need to know how to draw flowers before taking this course. Ale will introduce you to an expressive form of artmaking.

Watch the introduction below:

Understand the essentials for drawing anyone in Portrait Drawing for Beginners.

Illustrator Melissa De Nobrega goes over anatomy and muscle structure before showing you tips and tricks for drawing people.

See what you'll learn:

