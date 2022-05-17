Home / Classes / Academy

Start Your Creative Journey When You Enroll in These Popular Online Classes

By Sara Barnes on May 17, 2022
Classes on My Modern Met Academy

Looking for a way to unleash your creativity? Well, then look no further than My Modern Met Academy. Our online learning website is dedicated to helping you hone your art and photography skills. If you need a place to start, check out some of the most popular classes on our platform. These courses run the gamut and range from technical architectural drawing and portraiture to pet photography and abstract floral painting. You’re sure to find something that you’ll enjoy.

In our popular illustration courses Architectural Illustration and Portrait Drawing for Beginners, you’ll start with the basics of how to sketch the subject at hand. Instructors Demi Lang and Melissa De Nobrega, respectively, both begin by covering the essential things to know before drawing buildings and people. By taking these classes, you’ll build a sketching foundation that will allow you to translate the skills into other works.

Another course great for beginners is Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings with Nitika Ale. You don’t need to know how to draw flowers before taking this course. Ale will introduce you to an expressive form of artmaking that’s less concerned with the form of the flowers and more interested in abstract techniques that convey color and movement.

Many folks have a furry friend, so it’s no surprise that our Introduction to Pet Photography has proven popular. Taught by Belinda Richards, this intermediate-level course will go over how to shoot pictures of pups in a studio setting. Before taking this class, you’ll want to make sure you know how to use the manual settings on your camera and be familiar with the basics of the practice.

Scroll down to learn more about these classes. To see even more of what My Modern Met Academy has to offer, check out our full course selection.

Get started learning through our platform, My Modern Met Academy. If you don't know where to start, here are some of our most popular classes.

 

Many folks have a furry friend, so it's no surprise that our Introduction to Pet Photography has proven popular.

Pet Photography Class

Taught by Belinda Richards, this intermediate-level course will go over how to shoot pictures of pups in a studio setting.

Pet Photography ClassPet Photography ClassPet Photography Class

She'll even show you how to edit your images.

Pet Photography Class

Get a peek into the class:

 

The comprehensive Architectural Illustration will teach you how to draw buildings.

Architectural Drawing Class

Taught by artist Demi Lang, she uses pen and colored pencil to bring structures to life.

Architectural Drawing ClassArchitectural Drawing ClassArchitectural Drawing ClassArchitectural Drawing Class

See what you'll learn in the class:

 

Another course great for beginners is Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings with Nitika Ale.

Abstract Floral Painting Class

You don’t need to know how to draw flowers before taking this course. Ale will introduce you to an expressive form of artmaking.

Abstract Floral Painting ClassAbstract Floral Painting ClassAbstract Floral Painting ClassAbstract Floral Painting Class

Watch the introduction below:

 

Understand the essentials for drawing anyone in Portrait Drawing for Beginners.

Portrait Drawing Class

Illustrator Melissa De Nobrega goes over anatomy and muscle structure before showing you tips and tricks for drawing people.

Portrait Drawing ClassPortrait Drawing ClassPortrait Drawing ClassPortrait Drawing Class

See what you'll learn:

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
