Adorable Elementary Schooler Dresses as Her Teacher on Superhero Day at School

Educators do so much for their students but don't always receive the recognition they deserve. One student in Arkansas, however, made sure that her teacher knew she was an inspiration. Second grader Caroline Carlson dressed up as her teacher Jamie Deigh for Superhero Day at R.E. Baker Elementary School in Bentonville. It's one of the cutest teacher tributes we've seen and is a powerful reminder of the superpowers that educators have in the eyes of their students.

To recreate the look, Carlson donned a similar denim jacket to her instructor as well as the same pink shirt, a pair of dark-wash jeans, and trainers. They took a picture together, and both the student and teacher wear big smiles, too.

“This is the feel-good Friday moment we all need today!” R.E. Baker said in a Facebook post. “Forget the cape. Throw on a jean jacket and change the world wherever you are today, Bentonville!” Clearly, Leigh is already a hero in the eyes of Carlson. Even after she moves up to the next grade, Leigh's impact as a teacher will surely stay with her for years to come.

h/t: [KHOU 11]

