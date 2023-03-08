Home / Inspiring / Good News

Adorable Elementary Schooler Dresses as Her Teacher on Superhero Day at School

By Margherita Cole on March 8, 2023

Educators do so much for their students but don't always receive the recognition they deserve. One student in Arkansas, however, made sure that her teacher knew she was an inspiration. Second grader Caroline Carlson dressed up as her teacher Jamie Deigh for Superhero Day at R.E. Baker Elementary School in Bentonville. It's one of the cutest teacher tributes we've seen and is a powerful reminder of the superpowers that educators have in the eyes of their students.

To recreate the look, Carlson donned a similar denim jacket to her instructor as well as the same pink shirt, a pair of dark-wash jeans, and trainers. They took a picture together, and both the student and teacher wear big smiles, too.

“This is the feel-good Friday moment we all need today!” R.E. Baker said in a Facebook post. “Forget the cape. Throw on a jean jacket and change the world wherever you are today, Bentonville!” Clearly, Leigh is already a hero in the eyes of Carlson. Even after she moves up to the next grade, Leigh's impact as a teacher will surely stay with her for years to come.

h/t: [KHOU 11]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
