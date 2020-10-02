There’s nothing sweeter than a snow globe, invoking feelings of coziness in the holiday season. However, the new Sugar House Bowl from Peleg Design may be a good runner up! The design studio has created a sugar container that infuses kitchen practicality with the enchantment of the holiday season. The bowl is designed for easy access and can be laid upside down to take spoonfuls of sugar out of it.

The studio (which is known for its offbeat and charming products) continues its tradition of using optical illusions in its designs in order to invite the viewer to take a closer look and gain a fresh perspective. The bowl features a sugary looking structure, surrounded by a white picket fence, beckoning the same scenic magic of snow globes. And when it isn’t the holiday season, the bowl is still practical as it can be used to store, non-sugary items such as lentils, beans, or spices.

The bowl is also designed for longevity and durability. Measuring at 4.3 in x 4.3 in x 4.7 in, it's compact enough to ensure it won’t take up too much space. The studio also boasts, “This dazzling sugar bowl will bring glitters of snowflakes to your tea, and make your coffee break much sweeter!” Because of its enchanting design, the Sugar House Bowl could make a delightfully whimsical present during your next gift exchange.

Design studio Peleg Design has created a Sugar Bowl that shares the magic of a snow globe!

The lightweight container features a cozy-looking structure and white picket fence.

To create “landscapes” that match your outdoors year-round, the container can also be used to store other spices and lentils.

Here is a video displaying the magic of the Sugar House Bowl during coffee time:

