10+ Grinch Face Masks to Comically Warn Others to Keep Their Distance

By Emma Taggart on September 4, 2020
The Grinch Face Masks

WINNERETSY | $14.94
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

If The Grinch was real today, he’d be the king of social distancing. Infamous for being a hermit, the green-furred, grouchy Dr. Suess character lives at the top of snowy Mount Crumpit, a towering mountain overlooking Whoville, with no one but his dog, Max, for company. It’s no surprise then that many people are relating to the reclusive character during the current COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the perfect excuse to stay six feet apart from anyone—even at Christmas.

If he couldn’t avoid a social gathering, there’s no doubt The Grinch would wear a face mask. We can almost imagine him shouting at any Whovillian for not wearing theirs in public with, “Now you listen to me, young lady!” That’s why we’ve compiled a collection of Grinch-inspired face coverings to help you channel your inner grump. Christmas might still be several months away, but The Grinch is The Grinch year-round, so let him send a message to those around you to keep their distance.

From masks featuring The Grinch’s disapproving frown to face coverings that not-so-subtly remind people to “back up,” here’s 10+ Grinch-inspired masks you can buy now.

Feeling a little grouchy? Show off your mild disappointment in everything with these Grinch-inspired face masks.

The Grinch Face Masks

TheLookout | $24.99

The Grinch Face Masks

OnlyStarZen | $13.99

The Grinch Face Masks

LiiTanShop | $14.05

And here are a couple to simply celebrate the Dr. Seuss classic.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

