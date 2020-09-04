10+ Grinch Face Masks to Comically Warn Others to Keep Their Distance

If The Grinch was real today, he’d be the king of social distancing. Infamous for being a hermit, the green-furred, grouchy Dr. Suess character lives at the top of snowy Mount Crumpit, a towering mountain overlooking Whoville, with no one but his dog, Max, for company. It’s no surprise then that many people are relating to the reclusive character during the current COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the perfect excuse to stay six feet apart from anyone—even at Christmas.

If he couldn’t avoid a social gathering, there’s no doubt The Grinch would wear a face mask. We can almost imagine him shouting at any Whovillian for not wearing theirs in public with, “Now you listen to me, young lady!” That’s why we’ve compiled a collection of Grinch-inspired face coverings to help you channel your inner grump. Christmas might still be several months away, but The Grinch is The Grinch year-round, so let him send a message to those around you to keep their distance.

From masks featuring The Grinch’s disapproving frown to face coverings that not-so-subtly remind people to “back up,” here’s 10+ Grinch-inspired masks you can buy now.

Feeling a little grouchy? Show off your mild disappointment in everything with these Grinch-inspired face masks.

And here are a couple to simply celebrate the Dr. Seuss classic.

