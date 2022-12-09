Nowadays, holiday shopping isn't confined to a trip to the mall; there's also a lot of money being spent online. Due to this, delivery drivers are often overworked during the winter season from an influx of orders. If you choose to shop from Amazon, however, you will now have the ability to thank your delivery driver. If you say, “Alexa, thank my driver,” Amazon will give that driver a $5 tip on your behalf.

This promotion celebrates Amazon's upcoming milestone of 15 billion packages delivered. Beginning December 7, the first one million drivers to receive thanks from customers will be gifted $5. In addition, Amazon will reward the five drivers who obtain the most tips with a $10,000 bonus, and another $10,000 donation to the charity of their choosing.

“For drivers, it’s more than just the packages that they deliver—they form relationships with customers, provide support to the community in tough moments, and sometimes play the role of the unexpected hero,” says Beryl Tomay, vice president of Last Mile Delivery at Amazon. Customers can send tips through any Alexa-enabled device, including Echo and Echo Show, or with the Alexa or Amazon Shopping mobile apps available on mobile devices.

Amazon has announced that they will tip their delivery drivers $5 if customers tell Alexa, “Alexa, thank my driver.”

h/t: [TechCrunch]

Related Articles:

25 Creative Products on Amazon You Can Buy Right Now

Amazon Reveals a 350-Foot-Tall Helix Covered in Trees as Its Newest Headquarters

15 Tiny Houses That Are Dream Homes You Can Buy on Amazon