Home / Inspiring / Good News

Amazon Will Tip Your Delivery Driver $5 If You Tell Alexa “Thank You”

By Margherita Cole on December 9, 2022
Amazon Will Tip Delivery Drivers $5

Photo: info.cineberg.com/DepositPhotos
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Nowadays, holiday shopping isn't confined to a trip to the mall; there's also a lot of money being spent online. Due to this, delivery drivers are often overworked during the winter season from an influx of orders. If you choose to shop from Amazon, however, you will now have the ability to thank your delivery driver. If you say, “Alexa, thank my driver,” Amazon will give that driver a $5 tip on your behalf.

This promotion celebrates Amazon's upcoming milestone of 15 billion packages delivered. Beginning December 7, the first one million drivers to receive thanks from customers will be gifted $5. In addition, Amazon will reward the five drivers who obtain the most tips with a $10,000 bonus, and another $10,000 donation to the charity of their choosing.

“For drivers, it’s more than just the packages that they deliver—they form relationships with customers, provide support to the community in tough moments, and sometimes play the role of the unexpected hero,” says Beryl Tomay, vice president of Last Mile Delivery at Amazon. Customers can send tips through any Alexa-enabled device, including Echo and Echo Show, or with the Alexa or Amazon Shopping mobile apps available on mobile devices.

Amazon has announced that they will tip their delivery drivers $5 if customers tell Alexa, “Alexa, thank my driver.”

h/t: [TechCrunch]

Related Articles:

25 Creative Products on Amazon You Can Buy Right Now

Amazon Reveals a 350-Foot-Tall Helix Covered in Trees as Its Newest Headquarters

15 Tiny Houses That Are Dream Homes You Can Buy on Amazon

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Art Trend of 2022: How AI Art Emerged and Polarized the Art World
People Are Transforming Themselves Into Vibrant Artwork With Lensa, an AI-Powered Photo App
Actress Mila Kunis Has Raised $37 Million for Ukraine Since the Beginning of the War
Two Guys Free a Sea Turtle From a Fishing Net
Throw Out Your Bicycle Pump, This Year’s World Cup Balls Get Super Charged
Researchers Develop a Way to Transmit an Entire Internet’s Worth of Data in a Second

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

“Thanksgiving Grandma” Gets Ready for 7th Annual Meal With the Guy She Mistakenly Invited Over in 2016
Rescue Pilots Fly Thousands of Senior Shelter Dogs to Their New Homes for Free
Philanthropist “Adopts” Florida Neighborhood, Provides Education for Hundreds of Students
Glasgow Nightclub Turns Dancers’ Body Heat Into Thermal Energy
Man Assembles Self-Care Packages and Donates Them to 118 Animal Shelter Workers
Dolly Parton Receives $100M Courage and Civility Award From Jeff Bezos for Her Charity Work

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.