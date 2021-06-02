10+ Gifts for Painters That Aren’t Just Art Supplies

Shopping for a modern-day Picasso? Choosing gifts for painters can be tricky. While new art supplies are always welcome, maybe you want to make sure your gift is unique. Fortunately, My Modern Met Store carries a wide variety of creative gifts for painters—from interesting books to whimsical jewelry to art history-inspired action figures. You're sure to find something that your artist will love.

For instance, the Color Problems book by Emily Noyes Vanderpoel is the ideal guide to understanding color theory. It features numerous gridded squares that analyze the proportions of color from actual objects, like Assyrian tiles, Persian rugs, and teacups. Similarly, another great gift idea is a set of artist-inspired page flags to help them mark important pages in their favorite creative textbooks.

On the other hand, if you want to treat your painter to something that they can incorporate into their daily routine, you can't go wrong with a new coffee cup. The Bob Ross mug, for example, stars an image of everyone's favorite TV instructor. And when a hot beverage is added to the cup, a beautiful natural landscape appears behind the artist.

Scroll down to see some of our gifts for painters, and head on over to My Modern Met Store to browse the entire collection.

Want to treat a painter to some new art supplies instead? Then, check out our lists of the best watercolor sets, acrylic paints, and oil paints.

Surprise an artist with one of these creative gifts for painters.

Manifesto Poster

Museum Collection: Great Masters Page Flags Set

Claude Monet Action Figure

Color Wheel Socks

Coffee Then Create Mug With Color Inside

Paint Brush & Palette Earrings

The Great Wave 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom

Bob Ross Mug

Vincat van Gogh Enamel Pin

Find more gifts for painters in My Modern Met Store!

Related Articles:

15+ Stylish Gifts for Artists That Are Creative as They Are

30+ Imaginative Gifts Inspired by Your Favorite Famous Artists

15 Contemporary Art Gifts Inspired by Today’s Top Artists

18 Hands-On Gifts That Tinkerers of All Ages Will Love