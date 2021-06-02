Home / Design / Creative Products

10+ Gifts for Painters That Aren’t Just Art Supplies

By Margherita Cole on June 2, 2021
Gifts for Painters

Shopping for a modern-day Picasso? Choosing gifts for painters can be tricky. While new art supplies are always welcome, maybe you want to make sure your gift is unique. Fortunately, My Modern Met Store carries a wide variety of creative gifts for painters—from interesting books to whimsical jewelry to art history-inspired action figures. You're sure to find something that your artist will love.

For instance, the Color Problems book by Emily Noyes Vanderpoel is the ideal guide to understanding color theory. It features numerous gridded squares that analyze the proportions of color from actual objects, like Assyrian tiles, Persian rugs, and teacups. Similarly, another great gift idea is a set of artist-inspired page flags to help them mark important pages in their favorite creative textbooks.

On the other hand, if you want to treat your painter to something that they can incorporate into their daily routine, you can't go wrong with a new coffee cup. The Bob Ross mug, for example, stars an image of everyone's favorite TV instructor. And when a hot beverage is added to the cup, a beautiful natural landscape appears behind the artist.

Scroll down to see some of our gifts for painters, and head on over to My Modern Met Store to browse the entire collection.

Want to treat a painter to some new art supplies instead? Then, check out our lists of the best watercolor sets, acrylic paints, and oil paints.

Surprise an artist with one of these creative gifts for painters.

 

Manifesto Poster

Manifesto Poster

Holstee | $28-36

 

Color Problems by Emily Noyes Vanderpoel

 

Museum Collection: Great Masters Page Flags Set

 

Claude Monet Action Figure

 

Color Wheel Socks

 

Coffee Then Create Mug With Color Inside

Coffee Then Create Mug

My Modern Met | $15.95

 

Paint Brush & Palette Earrings

 

The Great Wave 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

The Great Wave Puzzles

EuroGraphics | $19.95

 

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom

Frida Book

Hardie Grant | $9.99

 

For the Love of Romanticism Unisex T-Shirt

 

Bob Ross Mug

 

Vincat van Gogh Enamel Pin

Vincat Van Gogh Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Find more gifts for painters in My Modern Met Store!

 

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Related Articles:

15+ Stylish Gifts for Artists That Are Creative as They Are

30+ Imaginative Gifts Inspired by Your Favorite Famous Artists

15 Contemporary Art Gifts Inspired by Today’s Top Artists

18 Hands-On Gifts That Tinkerers of All Ages Will Love

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Memorial Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
15+ Modern and Vintage Candlesticks, Candelabras, and Tea Light Holders
Bring the Fun Outside With These Unique Games and Activities
LEGO Launches Rainbow-Colored Set Celebrating Love and Diversity of the LGBTQIA+ Community
25 Summery Gifts That Will Make a Splash This Season
22 Cacti-Centric Products That Creatively Celebrate the Prickly Plant

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artistic Tote Bags To Help You Shop in Style While Saving Earth
20 Stylish Gifts for People Who Seriously Love Succulents
13 Creative Map Gifts That Commemorate the Special Places People Love
16 Stylish Accessories to Keep You Looking Cool All Summer Long
Make Your Own Magical Rainbow When You Complete This Colorful Jigsaw Puzzle
25 Creative Father’s Day Gifts for the “World’s Greatest Dad”

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.