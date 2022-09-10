Home / Design / Creative Products

Salt Shaker Is Cleverly Designed To Look Like a Watermelon

By Margherita Cole on September 10, 2022
Watermelon Saltshaker by Michiru

Japanese designer Michiru has a knack for creating household objects with a whimsical twist. After designing a tissue box inspired by a floating iceberg, the talented artist has shared images of a cute salt shaker that resembles a watermelon.

Just like the fruit, this product features a green striped exterior that wraps around the cylindrical shape of the salt shaker. When the cap is unlocked, it reveals a red top—just like the inside of an actual watermelon—with seed-shaped openings for the grains of salt to fall out. In the images Michiru shared on Twitter, the salt is replaced with black seeds, which highlights the illusion of the design.

As real as the salt shaker looks in the photos, these are actually concept designs that Michiru produces on a computer. Still, they give an excellent idea of what this item would look like if you had it on your table. It's easy to imagine this piece complimenting a summer meal.

While Michiru's theoretical designs are currently not available for purchase, you can check in with future developments and more quirky designs by following the artist on Twitter.

Japanese artist Michiru created a salt shaker that resembles a watermelon.

Watermelon Saltshaker by Michiru

It features a green striped exterior and a red interior, just like that of the fruit.

Michiru: Twitter | Instagram
h/t: [grape]

All images via Michiru.

