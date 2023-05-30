There's nothing like the smell of fresh coffee in the morning. But to get to that, you must either get the coffee machine going, sort out your favorite artisanal brewing method, or leave your house to grab your a cup of joe from a coffee shop. Hoping to make the process of brewing a coffee much easier, California-based company Advencher came up with a clever device called FinalPress. It is designed to save you a lot of effort—not to mention money—on daily coffee consumption.

“We needed a brewer to make delicious coffee with minimal time and effort, but we couldn't find anything on the market,” state the creators of FinalPress. “They were all too bulky, hard to clean, and made of plastic parts, so we decided to create the one!” Following two years of development, FinalPress made it to Kickstarter, where it sold over 10,000 units on its original run. “FinalPress is a simple, zero-waste, portable, and multi-functional coffee & tea maker that's great for home, outdoors, camping, and traveling,” the company explains .

Although it's a gadget the size of your hand, the FinalPress promises to give you absolute control over the strength your drinks. Whether it's your timeless cup of coffee, a flavorful homemade cold brew, or your favorite tea, this versatile device brews it right in your favorite mug. Not only does this reduce waste, but it also spares you from cleaning any additional utensils or devices. Made of stainless steel, the company promises that the FinalPress can last a lifetime. The FinalPress is also eco-friendly, as no paper filters or coffee capsules are needed.

How does the FinalPress work? It follows the principles of one of the most beloved tools by coffee lovers—the French press. All it takes to get your beverage ready are three simple steps. First, you fill the filter with your favorite coffee or tea. Next, you stir the tiny contraption around the hot water or milk in your cup. Finally, you just press the plunger—which is powered by springs—and your drink will be ready.

Each FinalPress comes with a carrying sleeve. For the cold brew lovers, it also features a customized stainless steel jar lid that will fit most regular mason jars you may have at home. The process, compared to hot beverages, is still pretty straightforward. “Instead of hot water, add cold water in the jar,” explains the company. “Place FinalPress in the jar, close our customized lid and leave it in the fridge over night. Our system works by brewing coffee grounds in cold water. The stainless steel micron filter creates and preserves perfectly balanced, smooth tasting flavors every time by leaving behind the bitter oil and fatty acids.”

While the concept of just brewing one cup of coffee at a time sounds resourceful, it's maybe not ideal for sharing with a partner or getting several cups ready for a get-together. In those scenarios, the good old coffeemaker would turn out to be the most practical option. Unless you splurge in an additional FinalPress for whomever you share your coffees with, this invention seems best for those who see their time enjoying a cup as me-time.

Either way, the massive success of the original campaign inspired the creators of FinalPress to bring it back to where it all started. Now, they've launched the FinalPress 2.0 on Kickstarter, where it has once again surpassed its original goal several times over. Taking into account the feedback left by the original backers, the laser-cut filter now boasts a honeycomb hexagonal pattern that prevents coffee grounds from sticking for easier cleaning.

You can order your very own FinalPress on Kickstarter, starting at the $49 tier (you'll be saving $40 off the future retail price of it). With 15 days left in its fundraising campaign, FinalPress has already raised over $988,000! This is an incredible win for the design that had an initial goal of just $5,000. The company will begin shipping their brand new design in July 2023, so it'll be ready just in time to join you on your summer adventures or keep you company throughout your staycation.

To stay up to date with FinalPress, you can visit its website and follow it on Instagram.

FinalPress: Website | Kickstarter | Instagram

h/t: [Core77]

All images via FinalPress.

