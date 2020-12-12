Home / Design / Creative Products

8 Whimsical Gifts for People Who Like to Cook

By Margherita Cole on December 12, 2020
Gifts for People Who Like to Cook

Want to surprise a chef with a gift they can use in the kitchen? Although they may have a large repertoire of cooking utensils already, there are other ways you can upgrade their workstation. From elegant ladles to funky serving spoons to handy hot pot trivets—My Modern Met Store carries a variety of kitchen accessories that add fun to both the cooking and serving process.

Are they a fan of making delicious pasta dishes? If so, the Pasta Monster Serving Spoons will add a bit of whimsy to spaghetti, linguini, and everything in between. Featuring a bright yellow color, this set of two spoons has eyes affixed to the end of each handle. When placed in a bowl of fresh pasta, the googly-esque peepers will be watching the diners until someone is brave enough to disturb the monster and fill their plate. Or, if you want to give a cooking accessory that can cover all different types of recipes, then the Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet is ideal. Inspired by those old bear rugs, its silicone design features the friendly bear with its arms and legs splayed outward to give maximum coverage for when a pot needs to come off the stove.

Scroll down to see more gifts for cooks, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Shopping for a chef? Then check out our selection of gifts for people who like to cook!

 

Pasta Monster Serving Spoons

Pasta Monster Serving Spoons

OTOTO | $17

 

Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons and Egg Separator

Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons

OTOTO | $16

 

Swanky Floating Ladle

Swanky Ladle

OTOTO | $19

 

Mamma Nessie Colander Spoon

Mama Nessie Colander Spoon

OTOTO | $19

 

Papa Nessie Pasta Spoon

Papa Nessie Pasta Spoon

OTOTO | $16

 

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

OTOTO | $16

 

Jungle Slotted Spoon

Jungle Spoon

OTOTO | $16

 

Astro Fruit & Veggie Keeper

Astro Fruit and Veggie Keeper

OTOTO | $16

 

You can find more cooking gifts in My Modern Met Store!

 

