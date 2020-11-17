Home / Design / Creative Products

Celebrate My Modern Met With One of These Cool Graphic Tote Bags

By Margherita Cole on November 17, 2020
My Modern Met Tote Bags

My Modern Met was formed in 2008 to “create one big city that celebrates creativity.” Today, it's one of the leaders in the world of art and culture, showcasing both captivating stories and awe-inspiring artwork. Fans of the creative website can now wear their support on their arm with a cool graphic tote bag.

The all-over print tote bag features an artistic rendition of My Modern Met's logo in a striking, black-and-white print that adorns the entire accessory. The spacious interior and durable bull denim handles will help you carry everything from groceries to clothing hauls, and its striking pattern will make a fashion statement wherever you go. Similarly, the black tote bag sports the same typography in a minimalist design, printed on a durable 100% cotton canvas material. The practical black fabric means you won't have to worry about dirt or dust taking the spotlight away from the whimsical lettering.

Additionally, the Romanticism-inspired illustration, which is featured on both a unisex T-shirt and unisex sweatshirt, is now also available as a chic cotton tote bag. In the drawing, two hands descend from a voluminous cloud to cup a bright, red heart, and below is a banner with the cursive text, “For the Love of Romanticism.” It's the perfect bag for someone who finds beauty in nature and classical art.

Head on over to My Modern Met Store to pick up one of these awesome tote bags for yourself, or as a gift for anyone who enjoys reading about contemporary art.

Celebrate My Modern Met with one of these cool reusable tote bags!

 

My Modern Met All-Over Print Tote Bag

 

My Modern Met Black Tote Bag

 

For the Love of Romanticism Tote Bag

 

Pick up one of these awesome tote bags in My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
